Remains not of 10 missing ‘McCain’ sailors: US Navy

Reuters, SINGAPORE

The US Navy yesterday said that human remains found by Malaysia were not one of its 10 sailors missing after a collision between one of its guided-missile destroyers and a merchant vessel east of Singapore earlier this week.

Medical examination of the remains, which the Royal Malaysian Navy discovered about 8 nautical miles (14.8km) northwest of where the USS John S. McCain and a merchant vessel collided on Monday, confirmed it was not one of the 10 sailors, the US Seventh Fleet said in a statement.

The body would be returned to Malaysian authorities.

An international rescue operation involving aircraft, divers and vessels is looking for the missing sailors over an area of about 5,500km2 around the crash site.

On Tuesday, US Navy and Marine Corps divers found remains of missing sailors inside sealed sections of the damaged hull of the John S. McCain, which is moored at Singapore’s Changi Naval Base.

The US Navy has not announced the identity or number of those found in the ship.

Four sailors injured in the crash left a Singapore hospital on Wednesday and have returned to duty, the fleet said.

The predawn collision was the fourth major accident for the US Pacific Fleet this year and has prompted a review of its operations.

The US Navy on Wednesday removed Seventh Fleet commander Vice Admiral Joseph Aucoin, citing “a loss of confidence in his ability to command” following the run of accidents.

Aucoin was due to step down next month. Rear Admiral Phil Sawyer has taken command of the fleet.

This week, the US Navy flagged plans for temporary and staggered halts in operations across its global fleet to allow staff to focus on safety.

On Wednesday, Seventh Fleet ships deployed at a facility in Yokosuka, Japan, participated in a one-day operational pause in which officers and crew underwent risk management and communications training.

The Seventh Fleet, headquartered in Japan, operates as many as 70 ships and has about 140 aircraft and 20,000 sailors.