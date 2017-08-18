Trump dismantles two business panels

AP, NEW YORK

With corporate chieftains fleeing, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday abruptly dismantled two of his White House business councils — an attempt to manage his increasing isolation and the continued fallout from his combative comments on racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump announced the action via Twitter, although only after one of the panels had already agreed to disband earlier in the day.

A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on “both sides.”

“Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!” Trump said on Twitter from New York.

The decision came as the White House tried to manage the repercussions from Trump’s defiant remarks a day earlier.

Presidential advisers hunkered down, offering no public defense while privately expressing frustration with his comments.

Some Republicans and scores of Democrats denounced Trump’s statements as putting white supremacists on equal moral footing with counter-protesters in Charlottesville and called for an apology.

Most of those Republicans did not specifically criticize the president.

Leaders of the four major branches of the military — who typically avoid political debate — have all issued statements decrying racism and extremism.

Trump himself stayed out of sight, tweeting occasionally about a primary in Alabama, the stock market and, once, his campaign slogan. Midday, he traveled from New York to his golf club in New Jersey for the night.

The president told associates he was pleased with how his news conference went, saying he believed he had effectively stood up to the media, according to three people familiar with the conversations who demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about them.

Business leaders felt differently.

Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison declared she was leaving Trump’s manufacturing council, saying: “The president should have been — and still needs to be — unambiguous” in denouncing white supremacists.

CEOs had begun tendering their resignations from White House panels after Trump’s initial comments following the violence on Saturday last week. The first to step down, Kenneth Frazier of Merck, drew a Twitter tongue-lashing from the president. Later, Trump called those who were leaving “grandstanders” and insisted many others were eager to take their places.

On Wednesday, he appeared to be pre-empting the CEOs decision to disband.

Members of the strategy and policy group, led by Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, concluded after a 45-minute conference call in the morning that they would end the council and announce their decision in a statement, said two people familiar with the discussions, who insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations.

In a subsequent call with Trump, the president agreed it was the right course of action. He tweeted before they could announce the decision they had reached — making it appear it was his choice.

Publicly criticizing the president and resigning from his councils is a significant step for big-name corporate leaders.

Although the policy influence of such advisory groups is sometimes questionable, simply meeting with Trump with TV cameras rolling is valuable face time for the executives — and for the president.