UK seeks Brexit without borders for N Ireland

Reuters, LONDON

There should be no border posts between Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland after Brexit, Britain said in an early attempt to resolve one of the most complex aspects of its EU exit.

About 30,000 people cross the 500km border every day without customs or immigration checks, testing negotiators who have to work out how to tighten controls without inflaming tensions in a region where about 3,600 people were killed before a peace agreement in 1998.

The British government said in a paper published yesterday that it wanted a seamless and frictionless frontier without “physical border infrastructure and border posts,” adding that new customs arrangements it proposed on Tuesday would allow the free flow of goods.

The issue of how the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland will fare is particularly sensitive given the decades of violence over whether it should be part of Britain or Ireland.

“Both sides need to show flexibility and imagination when it comes to the border issue in Northern Ireland,” a British government source said.

Britain on Tuesday put forward two options for future customs arrangements with the EU: The first would involve no customs border at all, while a second detailed “highly streamlined” customs checks.

However, the idea met with skepticism among some of Britain’s soon-to-be former EU partners, with one EU official describing the idea of an invisible border as “fantasy.”

“We have some very clear principles. Top of our list is to agree upfront no physical border infrastructure — that would mean a return to the border posts of the past and is completely unacceptable to the UK,” the British source said.

The EU has repeatedly warned that Britain cannot expect to maintain the benefits of the European single market after Brexit, with EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier saying last month that “frictionless trade” with the EU was not possible.

However, the British government also said it wants to maintain a Common Travel Area, a pact that allows free movement between the UK and Ireland for British and Irish citizens.

In addition, it rejected the idea of a customs border in the Irish Sea that separates England, Wales and Scotland from Ireland and Northern Ireland as “not constitutionally or economically viable.”

Northern Ireland sold ￡2.7 billion (US$3.47 billion) of goods into Ireland in 2015, according to official figures, and many businesses have complex supply chains that involve crossing the border multiple times during the production process.

Britain’s pledge to seek a seamless and frictionless frontier is welcome, Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney said yesterday, though more detail was needed.

Coveney said that in relation to the thorny issue of the border and custom arrangements, he welcomed the principles behind Britain’s approach.

“The vast majority of those principles I think reflect the kind of language that we have been using ... and so therefore is welcome,” Coveney told reporters. “Of course what we don’t have though is the detail as to how it’s going to work.”

The border is one of three priority issues that the EU is insisting must be dealt with during the opening rounds of talks before moving on to Britain’s future relationship with the bloc.

The first two rounds of divorce talks in Brussels have made limited progress, prompting the EU to warn the next phase — which Britain is keen to get to — could be delayed unless British Prime Minister Theresa May’s team come armed with more detail.