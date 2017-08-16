Agencies

IRAQ

Bombing of Tal Afar starts

Iraq has begun an aerial bombardment of Tal Afar, a town under control of the Islamic State group, west of Mosul, Baghdad-based al-Sumariya TV said yesterday, citing an Iraqi Ministry of Defense spokesman Mohammed al-Khodari. The ground attack to try to take the city should start when the air campaign is over, al-Khodari said. Authorities had said Tal Afar, 80km west of Mosul, would be the next target in the war against the Islamist militant group that swept through swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014.

SOUTH AFRICA

Ostriches have bird flu

The nation’s Western Cape has detected type H5N8 bird flu on two ostrich farms, the province’s Department of Agriculture said yesterday. The virus is highly pathogenic in birds, but considered unlikely to infect humans. “Both farms were placed under quarantine immediately and no birds are allowed to enter or leave the affected properties. There are around 1,000 ostriches on both farms,” the department said in a statement. No bird deaths have been reported in the area and it is suspected that wild birds are the source of the infection, the department added.

NEW ZEALAND

Feud erupts with Australia

Like squabbling siblings, New Zealand and Australia have close ties, but also a rivalry that can sometimes turn ugly. That tension spilled into politics yesterday, when Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop accused New Zealand’s opposition Labour Party of conspiring to undermine her government, a claim New Zealand lawmakers said is “false” and “utter nonsense.” The unlikely dispute involves Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce. Joyce on Monday said he had been advised he was a New Zealand citizen and an Australian court was being asked to determine if he should be dismissed from parliament. Bishop said Australia’s opposition Labor Party used their New Zealand counterparts to raise questions about Joyce in the New Zealand parliament.

PHILIPPINES

Scores killed in drugs ‘war’

Police said simultaneous anti-drug operations in a northern province have left 21 alleged drug offenders dead. It is the highest death toll in a single day since President Rodrigo Duterte launched his “war on drugs” in July last year, officials said. Senior Superintendent Romeo Caramat Jr yesterday said that operations in Bulacan province in the past 24 hours left 21 dead and 64 others arrested. Police said the suspects had offered armed resistance against arresting officers. Police records show since the crackdown started, 3,264 alleged drug offenders have been killed in gunbattles with law enforcers.

SINGAPORE

Man wins bad reference suit

A court has awarded a man S$4 million (US$2.93 million) in compensation after an unflattering reference from his former employer, AXA Life Insurance Singapore, cost him an opportunity to work elsewhere. Ramesh Krishnan, who worked with the insurance company as an adviser and agent from 2005 until 2011, won an appeal in July last year against a 2012 High Court decision, which dismissed his defamation and negligence suit against his former employer. The Court of Appeal last year deemed the reference “incomplete, misleading and unfair” and said AXA’s allusion to Krishnan’s low client persistency ratio, a gauge of insurance business retention, did not provide sufficient information on how this ratio was calculated.