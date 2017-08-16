Post-election deaths raise questions over Kenyan police

Reuters, KISUMU and NAIROBI, Kenya

Six-month-old Samantha Pendo was sleeping with her mother when police in the city of Kisumu in western Kenya forced the wooden door open a crack, fired in teargas and battered the choking baby and her parents with batons, her parents said.

Now Samantha is in a coma.

The couple say their experience flies in the face of government statements that only looters or thugs were killed or injured in violence following last week’s disputed election.

On Friday, the election board announced Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta won a second term by 1.4 million votes. However, veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, 72, insists those results are fake and that he won last week’s presidential election.

Odinga has not called for protests yet, but has said he would announce his strategy yesterday. Many Kenyans fear that demonstrations could provoke a repeat of the bloodshed that followed 2007’s disputed vote and claimed about 1,200 lives.

Since the results were announced, Odinga supporters have mounted sporadic protests in Kisumu and the Nairobi slums that are his strongholds. Odinga accuses security forces of deliberately beating and killing residents, accusations the police deny.

“Our response was lawful and proportionate,” police inspector general Joseph Boinnet said. “We are investigating [the Pendo case]. No sane police officer would hit a child.”

For Samantha’s parents, those words ring hollow.

“We are not thugs, we are not thieves. We are just a family,” her father Joseph Abanja said.

His hands and arms are swollen and scraped from the beating he says he received after throwing open the door of his one-room home gasping for air.

Men in police uniforms pulled him outside while others dashed in to hit Samantha and his wife, Lenzer, lying in the family bed.

After the baby was clubbed, his wife began screaming and the men panicked, Abanja said.

“They started moving and said, ‘let’s go,’” he said in an interview at the hospital on Sunday. “One told me to do first aid and I told him I don’t know first aid.”

Police ignored his wife’s pleads for a lift to a hospital. It was four hours until the family reached help, a delay that doctors at Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu said probably exacerbated her injuries.

Neighbors said that police were sweeping their neighborhood, Nyalenda, for protesters.

“I heard the screams next door and on my street and then the banging,” shopkeeper Maurice Abanja said.

Four other Nyalenda residents said police had forced their way into their homes and taken cash or telephones.

Mary Awuor, 36, said a police officer beat her and her teenage daughter with sticks early on Saturday. Her right thigh was still swollen.

“The officer took my phone and 3,000 [Kenyan] shillings [US$28.91],” she said.

At least 177 injured people have been treated by the Red Cross countrywide since the elections, mainly with injuries from assault with blunt objects, the aid group said on Monday.

It is not always police who are responsible; some victims said they were attacked by robbers.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission on Saturday said that 24 deaths had been reported nationwide since Tuesday’s polls, although the government put the death toll at 10.

Reporters have seen police repeatedly fire tear gas and guns to disperse crowds, but most shots seemed to be blank or fired in the air.

In the Nairobi slum of Mathare on Sunday, Odinga visited the home of an 8-year-old girl hit by a stray bullet on her third floor balcony when witnesses said police were firing to disperse protesters.