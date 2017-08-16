Britons sentenced to jail, caning for sex assault in Singapore

AFP, SINGAPORE

Three young British men were yesterday sentenced to jail and caning for sexually assaulting a Malaysian woman during a stag party in Singapore.

Khong Tam Thanh, Le Michael and Vu Thai Son, in their 20s, were originally accused of rape, but pleaded guilty on Monday to a lesser charge of aggravated outrage of modesty after a four-day trial.

High Court Judge Hoo Sheau Peng slammed their “reprehensible” conduct and sentenced the trio, British citizens of Vietnamese origin, to jail terms of between five-and-a-half-years and six-and-a-half-years. They were also sentenced to between five and eight strokes of the cane each. Caning is a punishment dating back to British colonial rule in Singapore and involves being flogged with a rattan stick.

The attack happened in Singapore in September last year, when the trio traveled to the city-state for a bachelor party.

The groom, the brother of Khong, was also on the trip.

After attending an electronic music festival, the men met the 23-year-old victim at a popular nightspot and she went back to a hotel with one of their friends.

Later, Khong, 22, Le and Vu — both 24 — took turns to enter the room where she lay drunk and unconscious and have sex with her, with the woman waking up as Le assaulted her.