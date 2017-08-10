Agencies

THAILAND

Man gets 20 for royal insult

A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison yesterday for uploading audio clips that insulted royal family members, his lawyer said. Tara, whose last name was withheld to protect his relatives, was convicted on six counts of lese majeste, according to his lawyer, Yaowalak Anuphan, and iLaw, a group that tracks royal defamation cases. He was detained in January 2015 for posting audio clips produced by “DJ Banpodj,” an underground podcast host known for fiery criticism of the monarchy. Later that year police claimed to have arrested the DJ and nearly a dozen others allegedly linked to the “Banpodj Network.” “Tara would take the links and upload the clips to his own Web site,” Yingcheep Atchanont from iLaw said. A Bangkok military court official confirmed the sentencing.

NEW ZEALAND

Politician quits over fraud

A Green Party co-leader has resigned three weeks after confessing she committed welfare fraud as a struggling young mother more than 20 years ago. Metiria Turei yesterday said the scrutiny on her family following her disclosure had become unbearable and she worried she was hindering her party’s chances six weeks ahead of an election. Polls indicate support for the Green Party has plummeted since Turei’s confession and the appointment last week of Jacinda Ardern as opposition leader. The Green Party is the nation’s third-largest party, with 12 seats in the 119-seat parliament. Turei made the confession as part of an attempt to energize debate about the difficulties of living on welfare. The Green Party will now run its campaign with a single leader, James Shaw.

INDIA

Killer elephant faces culling

An elephant that has killed 15 people over a months-long rampage could be shot within days if it is not brought under control, an official said yesterday. Wildlife rangers and hunters assembled in Jharkhand after another victim was trampled to death on Tuesday evening, the state’s chief forest and wildlife conservator L.R. Singh said. The elephant crushed four victims in Bihar state in March before crossing into neighboring Jharkhand and killing 11 more. “Villagers are living in fear, especially the Paharia tribe that lives on the upper hillier regions where the elephant roams. Something must be done,” Singh said. “We have a team of experts and hunters here with us. We are brainstorming a solution... one of them is to shoot the animal, but that’s the last resort and we will take a call in a day or two.”

CHINA

‘Auntie gang’ jailed

Members of an “auntie gang” of debt collectors have been jailed over a reign of gray terror in which they menaced victims and even stripped naked to get them to cough up, state media said on Tuesday. Fourteen of the senior enforcers received jail sentences of up to 11 years after being convicted of “organizing, leading and participating in gangster-like organisations, and for their provocative and disturbing behavior,” Beijing News said. About 30 women with an average age of 50 — some of whom had met while engaging in the common elderly pastime of dancing in public squares — took part in the scheme in Shangqiu, Henan Province. The sentences were handed down last month after a four-year spree in which the accused — hired by a property developer and firms that wanted debts paid — used strong-arm tactics to collect the money or forced people from their homes to make way for big construction projects.