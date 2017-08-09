ANALYSIS: US, allies slow Beijing’s S China Sea move

AP, MANILA

With the rise of a friendly leader in the Philippines, China has been spared a vocal adversary in the disputed South China Sea. In the process, it has gained momentum, despite last year’s ruling by an arbitration tribunal that invalidated its expansive claims in the disputed waters.

The rapprochement between Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping (習近平), defused a tense standoff between the Asian neighbors last year at the disputed Scarborough Shoal (Huangyan Island, 黃岩島), which Taiwan also claims. Beijing allowed Filipinos back to fish in October as years of thorny relations began to brighten.

As US President Donald Trump succeeded Barack Obama, who had challenged China’s assertive advances in the disputed sea, US allies wondered if Trump would press the US’ role as a regional counterbalance to the Asian powerhouse.

However, an annual summit of Asia-Pacific nations hosted by the Philippines over the weekend delivered a reality check to Beijing.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met his Australian and Japanese counterparts on the sidelines of the meetings in Manila of ASEAN. After their meeting, they issued a joint statement that blasted aggressive actions in the contested offshore territories — without, of course, naming Beijing directly, in line with diplomatic practice.

Nevertheless, China quickly voiced its irritation.

Its top diplomat said that while his country and the 10-nation ASEAN bloc “all fully recognized that the situation in the South China Sea is showing signs of changes and things are moving toward a positive direction,” some countries outside the region “are not seeing the positive changes” and are holding on to a mindset that “still stays in the past.”

After the Philippines, ASEAN’s leader this year, hosted the first of three major summits of the bloc in April, Duterte issued a traditional chairman’s statement that dropped mention of contentious issues, including Beijing’s island constructions in disputed reefs that China has lobbied to be struck out of such high-profile communiques. For China, it was seen as a diplomatic coup.

However, closeted in their annual gathering in Manila over the weekend, ASEAN foreign ministers wrangled over the tone and wordings to depict the territorial rifts involving China and five other governments in their joint statement, which unlike the chairman’s statement is a negotiated document.

A draft of the ASEAN ministerial statement seen by The Associated Press before it was finalized and made public provided a glimpse of the closed-door intramurals, with Vietnam insisting on stronger language against China’s increasingly assertive actions in the busy waters.

Vietnamese diplomats, for example, insisted on mentioning concern over “extended construction” in the contested waters. Cambodia, a Chinese ally, deferred a vote on the inclusion of worries over militarization.

The protracted quibblings delayed the statement’s release, two Southeast Asian diplomats said. When it was issued a day later, the joint ministerial statement — surprisingly — mentioned land reclamation and militarization and, to Beijing’s certain dismay, carried a vague reference to the arbitration ruling: “full respect for diplomatic and legal process.”

Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) played down mention of the issues, including land reclamation, that critics have used to refer to China’s massive island constructions in the South China Sea.