‘Vote fraud’ not stopping new Venezuelan assembly

AFP, CARACAS

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is going ahead with the inauguration of a powerful new assembly, albeit with a 24-hour delay, even though the British firm hired to handle the vote said the turnout figure given by his government was too high.

Venezuelan Attorney General Luisa Ortega, one of Maduro’s most outspoken critics, said she has opened an investigation into what she called scandalous electoral fraud.

Although the swearing-in has been put off to today, the opposition planned to go ahead with a big march yesterday against the new assembly.

Maduro denied the accusations of trampling on democracy in Venezuela with Sunday’s controversial election for an all-powerful “Constituent Assembly,” dismissing them as a “reaction by the international enemy.”

The technology firm hired to handle the vote, Smartmatic, said in a London news conference that the official figures from the election were “tampered with” to make turnout appear greater than it was.

Ortega said the company’s assessment was just “one more element of the fraudulent, illegal and unconstitutional process” initiated by the socialist ruler.

“We are facing an unprecedented, serious incident that represents a crime,” Ortega told CNN.

The electoral authority — criticized as a Maduro mouthpiece — denied the vote-tampering allegation as “an irresponsible contention based on estimates with no grounding in the data.”

The new 545-member body — whose members include Maduro’s wife and son — will have sweeping powers to dissolve the opposition-majority congress, pass laws and write a new constitution.

Despite months of violent protests and international condemnation, Maduro insists it is the solution to a drawn-out economic and political crisis gripping Venezuela.

The assembly was originally due to start work yesterday, but Maduro postponed the launch to today in the face of opposition plans for massive protests.

“It has been proposed that the installation of the National Constituent Assembly, instead of being held tomorrow, be organized in peace and calm, with all necessary protocol, on Friday at 11am,” he said.

He said the reason for the delay was that 35 newly elected members had not yet been officially declared by electoral authorities.

Venezuela has been rocked by four months of clashes at anti-Maduro protests that have left more than 125 people dead.

Sunday’s vote brought the crisis to a boiling point, drawing international condemnation.

The US imposed direct sanctions on Maduro, calling him a “dictator,” while the EU joined the US, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina in saying it would not recognize the new assembly.

Smartmatic chief executive Antonio Mugica said the evidence of vote-tampering was glaring.

“Based on the robustness of our system, we know, without any doubt, that the turnout ... was manipulated,” he said.

“We estimate the difference between the actual participation and the one announced by authorities is at least 1 million votes,” he said.

Venezuela’s pro-government electoral authority had claimed more than 8 million voters took part — 40 percent of the electorate.

The opposition says turnout was closer to 3.5 million, mostly state employees fearful for their jobs.

Significantly, the opposition had held an unofficial referendum on July 16 in which it said 7.6 million Venezuelans voted against the new assembly — just under the level of support the government claimed on Sunday.