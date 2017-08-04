Indonesian family finds nightmare in IS-held Raqqa

AP, AIN ISSA, Syria

The 17-year old Indonesian girl made a persuasive case to her family: Lured by what she had read online, she told her parents, sisters, aunts, uncles and cousins they should all move to Syria to join the Islamic State (IS) group.

Each of her two dozen relatives found something in it for them: Free education and healthcare for the girls; paying outstanding debts for her father and uncle; finding work for the youngest men.

The biggest bonus was a chance to live in what was depicted as an ideal Islamic society on the ascendant.

It did not take long before their dreams were crushed and their hopes for a better life destroyed as the promises benefits failed to materialize.

Instead, the family was faced with a society where single women were expected to be married off to Islamic State fighters, injustice and brutality prevailed, and a battle raged in which all able-bodied men were compelled to report to the frontline.

In an interview, Nurshardrina Khairadhania, now 19, recalled her family’s fateful decision to immigrate to the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa two years ago and how, only months later, their bid to escape began.

During that time the family endured separation, her grandmother died and an uncle was killed in an airstrike.

“IS shared only the good things on the Internet,” said the young woman, who goes by her nickname, Nur.

She now lives with her mother, two sisters, three aunts, two female cousins and their three young sons in Ain Issa, a camp for displaced people run by the Kurdish forces fighting to expel the Islamic State from Raqqa.

Her father and four surviving male cousins are in detention north of there.

While the men are being interrogated by the Kurdish forces for possible links to the militant group, the women wait in a tent in the searing heat, hoping for the family to be reunited and return to their home in Jakarta.

Nur’s family is among thousands from Asia, Europe, Africa, North America and the Middle East who chased the dream of a new Islamic society advertised by the Islamic State group in slickly produced propaganda videos, online blogs and other social media.

Nur said she called her family together just months after the group declared its “caliphate” on territory seized in Syria and Iraq in the summer of 2014.

Making her pitch, she recounted the benefits laid out on the blogs: Her 21-year-old sister could continue her computer education for free; her 32-year-old divorced cousin, Difansa Rachmani, could get free healthcare for herself and her three children — one of whom was autistic; her uncle could get out from under the debt he incurred trying to save a struggling auto mechanic business in Jakarta — and could even open a new one in Raqqa, where mechanics were in high demand to build car bombs, the militants’ signature weapon.

DESIRE FOR ISLAM

For Nur, the Islamic State seemed to be the perfect place to pursue her desire to study Islam and train to be a health practitioner.

“It is a good place to live in peace and justice and, God willing, after hijrah, we will go to paradise,” she recalled thinking, using the Islamic term for migration from a “land of persecution” to the land of Islam. “I wanted to invite all my family... We went to be together forever, in life and afterlife.”

The family sold their house, cars and gold jewelry, collecting US$38,000 for the journey to Turkey and then on to Syria.