Black Lives Matter issues apology

AP, ST PAUL, Minnesota

Black Lives Matter Minneapolis has apologized on its Facebook page after sharing photographs of a man who officials say hanged himself in a city park.

The post had sparked social media speculation that the man in the photograph was black and that his hands were tied behind his back.

The man, Michael Bringle, was white.

“A man was found lynched in St. Paul, MN this morning,” the group wrote.

“St. Paul PD was quick to call this a suicide while witnesses on the scene say the man’s hands were tied behind his back. We are hurt by the tragic news and know that this despicable & disgusting act of cowardice will not be erased,” the group said.

On the group’s page on Tuesday night, Black Lives Matter Minneapolis said it retracted its earlier statements after “more information came out & Mr. Bringle’s family came forward.”

“It became clear that this was an unfortunate incident caused by mental illness,” the group said.

St Paul police said a passerby discovered the 50-year-old Bringle hanging from a tree early on Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and Bringle’s relatives want the public to stop sharing photographs of his death, which have sparked social media speculation that he was the victim of a hate crime.

The Ramsey County medical examiner said there was no evidence the death was anything other than a suicide.

Bringle’s sister, Kelly Brown-Rozowski, told a news conference that her brother should be remembered as a kind person and the rumors only compounded their tragedy.

Additional reporting by staff writer