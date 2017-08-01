Putin hopes no reprisals for expulsions

Bloomberg

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hoped there would not be a need for further retaliation against Washington after his government ordered the US to slash staff at its diplomatic missions in Russia by 755, or nearly two-thirds, in retaliation for new sanctions approved by the US Congress.

“We waited for a rather long time, thinking that things might improve, nourished the hope that the situation would change somehow,” Putin said in an interview with state television broadcast on Sunday, his first comments on the issue since the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the move on Friday. “But by all indications, if it does change, it won’t be soon.”

Putin said Russia would refrain from taking further steps for now.

“If the time comes, we can consider other options for responding. But I hope it doesn’t come to that. As of today, I’m against it,” he said.

Russia’s move marks a new stage in the Kremlin’s deepening disillusionment with US President Donald Trump, who campaigned on pledges to improve ties, but has failed to deliver, amid spiraling investigations in Washington into alleged meddling by Moscow in last year’s US elections.

The US Department of State condemned the Russian action as “regrettable and uncalled for,” and said that it was assessing its response, the Associated Press reported.

The mission at the Moscow embassy and three consulates in other cities employs 1,279 staff, including 301 US direct-hire positions and 934 locally employed posts from 35 US government agencies, according to a 2013 State Department report.

The Russian move would lower the total staff to 455 — the same number Russia has in the US. Only diplomats will be forced to leave the country, while Russian nationals affected by the cuts will lose their jobs.

Russia’s decision came soon after the US Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly passed a bill, already approved by the US House of Representatives, that would prevent the president from easing sanctions without getting congressional approval, as well as open the way to even wider restrictions than the ones currently imposed over the Ukraine crisis. Trump has not signed the legislation, but the White House said he plans to.

Russia said it was responding to the US expulsion in December last year of 35 Russian diplomats in response to alleged hacking of the election. Putin had put off answering that move, giving the new administration a chance to deliver on its promises of better relations.

Earlier on Sunday, Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Ryabkov warned the US against retaliating for Russia’s latest action.

“If the US side decides to move further towards further deterioration, we will answer, we will respond in kind,” Ryabkov said on ABC television’s This Week.

Asked if Russia is considering measures such as banning US consumer goods, Ryabkov declined to provide specifics, but said “we have a rich toolbox at our disposal.”

Putin said that while Russia has a range of possible options “that would be sensitive for the American side, I don’t think we should do that. It would hurt the development of international relations.”

The Russian order is likely to mean consular services in Russia will be “very hard hit,” Michael McFaul, a former US ambassador to Moscow said in an e-mail. “Russians will have to wait much longer to get a visa,” he said by e-mail.