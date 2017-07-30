Trump seems to advocate rougher police treatment

AP, BRENTWOOD, New York

Talking tough on illegal immigration and violent crime, US President Donald Trump on Friday appeared to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody.

“Don’t be too nice,” Trump told law enforcement officers in Suffolk County, New York, during a visit to highlight his administration’s efforts to crack down on the street gang known as MS-13.

Trump urged Congress to find money to pay for 10,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers “so that we can eliminate MS-13.”

Trump said his administration is removing these gang members from the US, but added: “We’d like to get them out a lot faster and when you see ... these thugs being thrown into the back of the paddy wagon, you just see them thrown in, rough, I said: ‘Please don’t be too nice.’”

Trump then spoke dismissively of the practice by which arresting officers shield the heads of handcuffed suspects as they are placed in police cars.

“I said: ‘You could take the hand away, OK,’” he said, drawing applause from many in the audience, which included federal and law enforcement personnel from the New York-New Jersey area.

The Suffolk County Police Department said in a statement after the speech that it has strict rules and procedures about how prisoners should be handled.

“Violations of those rules and procedures are treated extremely seriously. As a department, we do not and will not tolerate roughing up of prisoners,” it said.

Former Suffolk County Police Department chief James Burke was sentenced to nearly four years in prison in November last year for beating a handcuffed man in an interrogation room.

Trump talks regularly about cracking down on MS-13, or Mara Salvatrucha. The gang is believed to have originated in immigrant communities in Los Angeles in the 1980s and then entrenched itself in Central America when its leaders were deported.

Authorities estimate the group has tens of thousands of members across Central America and in many US states.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has instructed the US Department of Justice’s law enforcement agencies and federal prosecutors to prioritize the prosecution of MS-13 members, as directed by an executive order Trump signed in February.

Trump’s comments about the treatment of people in police custody resurrected memories of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old Baltimore man who was shackled, but alive when he was put into a Baltimore police van in April 2015.

Gray left the vehicle with severe neck injuries and his subsequent death spawned rioting.

Six officers were charged initially, but prosecutors in July last year dropped all remaining charges after acquittals and a hung jury.