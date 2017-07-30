Ex-Pakistani leader Sharif’s brother seen as successor

Reuters, ISLAMABAD

Pakistan’s ruling party plans to appoint the brother of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as his successor to contest next year’s general elections, local media reported yesterday, but will first have to appoint an interim prime minister.

Shahbaz Sharif, 65, chief minister of vast Punjab Province, which accounts for more than half of Pakistan’s 190 million people, would need to be elected to the Pakistani National Assembly before he can take over as leader of the country.

Nawaz Sharif’s resignation on Friday has plunged the nuclear-armed nation into political turmoil after several years of relative stability. Nawaz Sharif quit after he was disqualified for public office by the Pakistani Supreme Court over undeclared assets.

The court has also ordered a criminal investigation into Nawaz Sharif, 67, and his family.

He has always denied any wrongdoing and his toppling has rekindled concerns about Pakistan’s democracy after a member of his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party hinted that elements of the powerful military were in some way involved.

“We know very well what the crime of Nawaz Sharif and the Muslim League is. What do we ask for? We ask for civilian supremacy in Pakistan,” outgoing Pakistani Minister for Railway Khawaja Saad Rafiq told a news briefing.

However, questioned further, Rafiq would not name the military as a whole.

The army has not commented on Nawaz Sharif’s removal, or allegations they were involved. In the past the army has dismissed claims that they are behind court’s push against him.

The Muslim League was yesterday scheduled to meet and was likely to appoint a short-term leader to fill the vacuum until Shahbaz Sharif becomes an elected lawmaker, the English-language News and Dawn newspapers reported.

“This decision was taken here at the PM House [Prime Minister’s Secretariat] on Friday,” News reported yesterday.

Among possible allies to replace Nawaz Sharif in the short term are members of his outgoing Cabinet, including Minister for Defence Asif Khawaja, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Abbasi.

If elected, the interim leader would be in power for at least 45 days until Shahbaz Sharif steps down as the head of the Punjab government and contests a by-election to the national assembly.

Rafiq on Friday told Geo TV late that it has not been decided whether the interim leader would be in power for a 45-day period or until the next general election, which must be held by early August next year.

Whoever replaces Nawaz Sharif will have to tackle Pakistan’s worsening ties with the US, frayed relations with India and persistent attacks by Muslim militants, including the Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State.

The state of the economy — which is growing at its fastest pace in a decade — has also began to concern economists, who are warning an overvalued currency is hurting exports and urge action over a ballooning current account deficit.

Shahbaz Sharif has been in charge of Punjab since 2008, building a reputation as a competent administrator focused on building infrastructure. He also has better relations with the military than his brother.

The opposition has hailed the court’s decision to remove Nawaz Sharif as a sign of progress and greater accountability in a nation where impunity is rife.