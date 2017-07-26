Promising ‘A Better Deal,’ Democrats try to rebrand

AP, BERRYVILLE, Virginia

Promising “A Better Deal” for US workers, Democratic Party leaders rolled out a new agenda with a populist pitch on Monday aimed at winning back the working-class voters they lost to US President Donald Trump in November last year.

Democratic congressional leaders left the Beltway for small-town Berryville, Virginia, to stake a claim to competing in rural and Republican-leaning areas. Acknowledging they failed to offer a compelling economic message during last year’s election, Democrats unveiled proposals on jobs, prescription drug prices and more that they hope will resonate in next year’s midterm elections and beyond.

“Too many Americans don’t know what we stand for,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said. “Not after today.”

Yet the challenges confronting the Democrats’ rebranding effort were immediately apparent.

As Schumer spoke alongside other House and Senate Democrats, TV news stations were instead showing Trump adviser Jared Kushner denying collusion with Russia, as Trump administration turmoil swamped the Democrats’ attempt to get their message out.

The Democrats’ new message was presented by some familiar old faces in Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, whose potency as a Republican foil has been on display in House special elections this year.

A small group of protesters hoisted pizza boxes with photographs of Pelosi and the words “Better skills, better jobs, better wages, still Pelosi.”

The phrase played off the full title of the Democratic platform — “A better deal: Better jobs, better wages, better future” — which some have mockingly compared to the Papa John’s pizza slogan: “Better ingredients, better pizza.”

Alluding to Schumer and Pelosi, one local Democrat in attendance, David Borger, said: “I have a lot of respect for both of them, but I’m not sure they are the leadership we need.”

“There might have to be new leadership,” added Borger, 62, a retired school science teacher, while acknowledging it was not clear who that might be.

Despite Democrats’ claims of unity, and a base energized against Trump, divisions aplenty remain in a party still nursing the wounds of defeat as some of the liberals who backed Senator Bernie Sanders still resent those who supported former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Nevertheless, as the sun beat down and bugs swarmed in a local park, Democratic leaders claimed a positive agenda to take them out of their minority status.

“People need to know not only what we’re fighting against, they need to know what we’re fighting for,” Senator Chris van Hollen said.

Attempting to showcase all wings of the party, moderate Senator Mark Warner spoke, as did liberal Senator Elizabeth Warren. Warren was mobbed afterward by supporters.

The event took place in the district of one of the Republican House members Democrats hope to defeat next year, Barbara Comstock.

The Democratic Party need to flip 24 Republican-held seats to regain the majority in the House.

Yet in the Senate, the party is mostly playing defense with 10 Democrats trying to retain seats in states won by Trump, including Republican strongholds such as West Virginia, Missouri and North Dakota.

Party strategists say that for most Senate candidates, a national party message has little value, and each candidate must fight on their own terms and issues.