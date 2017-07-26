Xi’s ‘iron discipline’ yields scalp of man tipped for top

The Guardian, Beijing

He studied agriculture in rural England and was tipped by some as China’s future leader.

However, on Tuesday morning last week, Sun Zhengcai’s (孫政才) political obituary was splashed across the front page of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) official mouthpiece in a damning editorial titled: “Rule strictly over the party with iron discipline.”

“The investigation into comrade Sun Zhengcai sounds the alarm bell for the party,” the People’s Daily article warned, as it announced that the youngest member of China’s political elite had been ejected from power for a “serious violation of discipline.”

“Top cadres must hold firm political positions, temper their political characters and act in a manner consistent with the party’s central committee with [President] Xi Jinping (習近平) as its core,” the broadsheet said.

Just a few weeks ago, Sun, a 53-year-old former Chinese minister of agriculture who studied farming at Hertfordshire’s Rothamsted Research center in the 1990s, was the high-flying CCP secretary of one of the world’s fastest-growing cities, the sweltering Yangtze River port of Chongqing.

Many believed he was being groomed for greatness and would use that job — handed to him in late 2012 after the sensational downfall of flamboyant former Chongqing CCP secretary Bo Xilai (薄熙來) — as a springboard from which to leap into one of seven highly-coveted spots on the CCP Politburo Standing Committee.

Places on that elite council are to be up for grabs later this year when Chinese leaders flock to Beijing for their quinquennial enclave, the CCP’s 19th National Congress.

Such a promotion would likely have put Sun — part of the so-called sixth generation of post-revolution leaders — in line to succeed either Xi or Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) at the CCP’s next congress in 2022.

However, Xi’s unforeseen decision to purge Sun has shredded not only those expectations but also the playbook governing how one-party China conducts political leadership successions. In doing so, some experts fear Xi might also have set in motion a new phase of political turbulence in the world’s No. 2 economy.

“A smooth leadership transition is really crucial to the survival of CCP rule in China and this really throws a monkey wrench into the machine,” said Susan Shirk, a US expert in elite Chinese politics who was deputy US assistant secretary of state under former US president Bill Clinton.

Shirk said that for almost two decades China’s rulers had abided by an unofficial succession system designed to prevent both cutthroat and destabilizing internecine power struggles and the rise of strongman dictators who could cling to power until they died or were violently overthrown.

According to those unwritten rules, presumptive heirs to the CCP’s top two jobs, general secretary and premier, should be informally anointed five years ahead of a full leadership transition, as had happened with Xi and Li in 2007.

Some had seen Sun as one of those two likely heirs — the other was Guangdong CCP Secretary Hu Chunhua (胡春華), who remains in power — and the decision to bring him down now brought “intense uncertainty about how the game will be played in the future,” Shirk said. “I think that has got to make the people at the top ranks of the CCP very uneasy about the risks that presents.”

As with much about Chinese politics, the exact nature of Sun’s alleged crimes remains murky, as does the political rationale behind his defenestration.