POLAND

President to veto bills

President Andrzej Duda yesterday said he would veto two of three bills reforming the nation’s judiciary system, easing worries that the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) would undermine the division of powers. “I have decided that I will send back to Sejm [lower house of parliament], which means I will veto the bill, on the Supreme Court, as well as the one about the National Council of the Judiciary,” Duda said after days of mass street protests. Observers say Duda’s decision puts him at odds with the de facto leader of the country, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is the leader of PiS, but has no formal government post. “What we had was not a reform, but appropriation of the courts. I congratulate all Poles, this is a great success, really,” said Katarzyna Lubnauer, head of the opposition Nowoczesna party’s parliamentary caucus.

UNITED STATES

Alaska’s feline mayor dies

Stubbs, the cat who became the unofficial mayor and a tourist attraction for the small Alaska town of Talkeetna, has died at 20, his owners said. Stubbs went to sleep on Thursday night and never woke up, the Spone family said in a statement late on Saturday. “He was a trooper until the very last day of his life,” the family said. Stubbs, who liked to drink water and catnip from a margarita glass, was elected unofficial mayor of Talkeetna in 1997, news reports said. The Spones acquired Stubbs when they bought Nagley’s General Store and a restaurant in 2015 from the previous owners, the family said.

ITALY

Venice detains divers

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro says six young Belgians were going to spend the night in jail after they dove from a bridge into the Grand Canal. Brugnaro also tweeted “caught!!!” after police detained the men, ages 21 to 23, following the 10m leap after dawn on Sunday from Constitution Bridge near the parking terminal for cars, which are banned from city’s historic center. Police monitoring surveillance camera footage spotted the tourists as they dove into the lagoon. Brugnaro said he hoped the “most exemplary punishment possible” would be meted out for the prank.

CUBA

Negotiator reassigned

Havana has reassigned the woman who led two years of intense negotiations with the US under the detente worked out by then-US president Barack Obama and President Raul Castro, state media said on Sunday. Josefina Vidal, former head of North American affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been named as ambassador to Canada, according to people close to her. Vidal’s reassignment follows US President Donald Trump’s declaration last month that the normalization process was a “terrible” deal and that he would ban future business with military-operated Cuban companies and tighten up on travel.

FRANCE

Paris hosts Libyan talks

The government yesterday said it would host talks today between Fayez al-Serraj, head of Libya’s UN-backed government in Tripoli, and Khalifa Haftar, a powerful military commander in the nation’s east who has so far rejected his authority. President Emmanuel Macron aims to show Paris’ support for UN backed efforts to stabilize the country, “which would based upon the involvement of all the different factions in Libya,” his office said in a statement.

NEW ZEALAND

Hongi like a headbutt: Boris

British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson yesterday joked on his visit to the town of Kaikoura that a traditional Maori greeting could be misinterpreted as a headbutt elsewhere. He visited the town to thank people there for looking after tourists, including 200 Britons, who were stranded in the town after a massive earthquake in November last year. He also thanked them for teaching him a Maori greeting called a hongi, in which people press noses together. “I think it’s a beautiful form of introduction, though it might be misinterpreted in a pub in Glasgow,” he said in a reference to a headbutt. Prime Minister Bill English said he did not think people would be offended by Johnson’s comment.