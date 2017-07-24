Agencies

EAST TIMOR

Main party loses votes

Preliminary results from East Timor’s parliamentary election show the largest party in the national unity government has lost support and the leftist Fretilin emerging as the biggest beneficiary, but neither winning enough votes to govern alone. With 78 percent of votes counted by midday yesterday, the National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction party of independence hero Xanana Gusmao had won 27.6 percent, down from 36.7 percent in 2012. Its coalition partner Fretilin, or Revolutionary Front for an Independent East Timor, was up slightly at 31 percent. The Popular Liberation Party, a new political force led by former president Taur Matan Ruak, had scooped up about 9 percent of votes. The Democratic Party was winning 10 percent.

JAPAN

Deposits found at Fukushima

Images captured on Friday by an underwater robot showed massive deposits believed to be melted nuclear fuel covering the floor of a damaged reactor at Japan’s crippled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant. The robot spotted suspected debris of melted fuel for the first time since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami caused multiple meltdowns. Cameras mounted on the robot showed extensive damage caused by the core meltdown, with fuel debris mixed with broken reactor parts, suggesting the difficult challenges ahead in the decades-long decommissioning of the destroyed plant.

AFGHANISTAN

Police killed in Taliban fight

A government official says Taliban fighters overran a district headquarters after a ferocious fight that left two police dead in northern Faryab Province. Provincial police chief spokesman Abdul Karim Yourish yesterday said the assault on the Lawlash District government headquarters was launched under the cover of darkness late on Saturday. Taliban have launched dozens of attacks in northern Afghanistan this week, temporarily closing a key highway between Kabul and the north.

NEW ZEALAND

People return amid warnings

Residents in the two largest cities on South Island yesterday began returning to their homes despite states of emergency still in place after a severe storm caused flooding and forced hundreds of homes to be evacuated. MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said the system had passed, but other storms “were lining up to bring more rain.” Christchurch was mopping up after the Heathcote River burst its banks and flooded southern parts of the city on Saturday, causing evacuations in lower-lying areas, authorities said.

INDONESIA

Shoot drug dealers: Widodo

President Joko Widodo has ordered the police to shoot drug traffickers who resist arrest in the latest effort to eradicate drug use. In a speech to a political parties late on Friday, Widodo urged law enforcers to crack down on drug dealers. “Be firm. Especially to foreign drug dealers who enter the country. If they resist even the slightest, just shoot them,” he said. The Narcotics Agency recorded there are 6 million drug users in the archipelago out of its 255 million people, a situation the president labeled a “drug emergency.” Widodo’s remarks prompted criticism from human rights activists. Andreas Harsono, the nation’s researcher from Human Rights Watch, condemned the order. “A president statement like that can seem like a green light to shoot without the correct procedure,” Harsono said.

FRANCE

Macron’s support down: poll