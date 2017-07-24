Trump hails ‘100,000-tonne message to the world’

AP, NORFOLK, Virginia

With praise and a blessing for the military, US President Donald Trump on Saturday helped hand over the USS Gerald R. Ford to the US Navy and said the state-of-the-art aircraft carrier would send a “100,000-tonne message to the world” about the US’ military might when it is deployed.

US allies would rest easy, Trump said, but the US’ enemies would “shake with fear” when they see the Ford cutting across the horizon.

The president and commander in chief of the US armed forces likened the US$12.9 billion warship to “an incredible work of art.”

Trump’s participation in the ceremony capped “Made in America” week at the White House, during which the president and administration officials sought to draw attention to US manufacturing.

“American steel and American hands have constructed this 100,000-tonne message to the world,” Trump said of the vessel during a speech that praised the bravery and spirit of US service members and referenced his desire for a buildup after years of spending restrictions.

“American might is second to none and we’re getting bigger and better and stronger every day of my administration. That I can tell you,” Trump told thousands of service members and guests, including former US defense secretaries Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld, all packed into the steamy hangar bay on the main deck.

“Wherever this vessel cuts through the horizon, our allies will rest easy and our enemies will shake with fear because everyone will know that America is coming, and America is coming strong,” Trump said.

After the speech, he put the vessel into commission and asked God to “bless and guide this warship and all who shall sail in her.”

He was followed by Susan Ford Bales, the ship’s sponsor and daughter of the 38th US president, whom the ship honors.

“There is no one, absolutely no one, who would be prouder of the commissioning of this mighty ship than the president of the United States, Gerald R. Ford,” she said. “I am honored to give the command: ‘Officers and crew of the United States Gerald R. Ford, man our ship and bring her to life.’”

Trump used the appearance to prod US Congress to approve his request for an additional US$54 billion for the military next year.

Trump called for an end to mandatory spending reductions that he said has led to deferred maintenance, insufficient spending on new equipment and technology, and a drop in military readiness.

He said changes in the defense acquisition process are needed to make sure the US gets the best equipment at the best prices.

“We want the best equipment, but we want it built ahead of schedule and we want it built under budget,” Trump said.