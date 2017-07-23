Army steps in as severe storms cause chaos in NZ

Reuters

The largest city on New Zealand’s South Island has declared a state of emergency amid a severe storm which has already seen hundreds of homes evacuated across the Pacific island nation, highways cut and soldiers called in to help provide emergency services.

The New Zealand Defence Force mobilized additional troops overnight on Friday, bringing its total deployment to at least a dozen trucks and 140 personnel to provide emergency services and help rescue those trapped by rising flood waters.

Christchurch declared a state of emergency after the Heathcote River yesterday morning burst its banks and flooded southern parts of the city, becoming the fourth area to do so after a severe weather event which has lashed the island, causing widespread flooding.

Local media reported that about 1,500 people in settlements further north were told to leave their homes as water levels rose overnight, while more than 100 homes were evacuated outside of Dunedin, the island’s second-largest city.

Emergency services are now focused on the Taieri River near Dunedin, after predictions it would rise to near-record levels yesterday.

In addition to Christchurch and Dunedin, states of emergency are ongoing in Timaru and Otago.

New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English yesterday took to social media to address the nation.

“My thoughts are with those affected by the weather events in the South Island. Please follow official advice and take care of each other,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

The country’s weather bureau said rivers in affected areas remained at very high levels on Saturday morning, after some areas were hit with more than 20cm of rain in 24 hours.

It predicted that rain should gradually ease throughout the day, however it said cold temperatures and blizzard-like conditions could affect those at higher levels.

However, in good news for the rugby-mad nation, a Super Rugby quarter-final between Dunedin and Christchurch yesterday night was scheduled to go ahead.