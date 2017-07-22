US resettlement delay is disappointing: Canberra

AP, CANBERRA

Australia was yesterday disappointed that hundreds of its rejected refugees would not begin resettling in the US this month under a deal that predates US President Donald Trump’s administration, an official said.

Former US president Barack Obama’s administration agreed to accept up to 1,250 refugees among hundreds of asylum seekers — mostly from Iran, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka — who have been languishing for up to four years in immigration camps on the impoverished Pacific island nations of Papua New Guinea and Nauru.

Australian Minister for Immigration and Border Protection Peter Dutton said Canberra wanted the refugees to start moving this month, but the US has already filled its 50,000 refugee quota for the current fiscal year.

“We’re disappointed that they haven’t been able to move this month, which was my hope, but their new program year starts on Oct. 1 and we’re working with both the [US] State Department and the Department of Homeland Security to ensure that we can get people off as quickly as possible,” Dutton told reporters.

Trump berated Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during their first telephone conversation as national leaders in January over the deal, which Trump described in a tweet as “dumb.”

Trump said the refugees would be subjected to “extreme vetting” before they were accepted. There are few details on what that would entail.

Australia does not settle any refugees who try to arrive by boat, instead pays Papua New Guinea and Nauru to house asylum seekers in camps that have been plagued by reports of abuse and draconian conditions.

Dutton said he was determined to close the men-only camp on Manus Island in Papua New Guinea by the end of October.

Asylum seekers on Manus who were rejected by the US would be transferred to the Nauru camp, which is to remain open indefinitely.