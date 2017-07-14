ByLock: the shadowy app Turkey says was key to coup attempt

AFP, ANKARA

It is the app Ankara says provided the messaging hub for many of the suspected plotters who took part in last year’s failed coup.

Thousands of people have been arrested simply on charges of downloading it, including a top UN judge and the chairman of Amnesty International in Turkey. An NBA star is also charged with being a user.

Yet until the aftermath of the botched July 15 bid to oust Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last year, even top experts had not heard of the shadowy encrypted messaging application.

Now its mere name has become a whispered symbol of involvement in the coup bid — ByLock.

Turkey says the app was especially created for supporters of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen to create a network for organizing his sympathizers across the nation.

Almost every day police officers detain suspects or authorities issue arrest warrants for suspected users, but some of those caught up in the investigation have either denied use of the app or having any link to the Gulen movement.

Ankara accuses Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the US since 1999, of ordering the failed coup that left 249 people dead, not including the plotters.

He denies the charges.

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization began decrypting messages sent on the app in May 2015, officials said.

This provided the authorities with the names of more than 100,000 within the preacher’s network, according to the Turkish Information and Communication Technologies Authority.

It is not known whether the coup was planned on ByLock, but officials have said a large number of people identified via ByLock were directly involved in the coup attempt.

Turkish authorities said Amnesty International Turkey chairman Taner Kilic, who was detained last month, had the encrypted messaging app on his phone in August 2014, but Amnesty has angrily denied the charges against him of being a member of a terrorist organization, saying they are “baseless.”

Aydin Sefa Akay, a judge attached to the UN Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals, was handed a jail sentence last month over his use of ByLock, which the authorities deemed to be proof of his links to Gulen.

Akay, who is free pending an appeal, denies any link to Gulen.

Another alleged ByLock user is US-based Enes Kanter, a center for the Oklahoma City Thunder basketball team, who has previously expressed his support for Gulen and is an outspoken critic of Erdogan.

The app’s patent holder is an American citizen of Turkish origin, who spoke to the Hurriyet daily in October last and gave his name as David Keynes.

Keynes told Hurriyet he had studied at Gulen-linked schools after moving to the US for his master’s degree in 2001 and that he stayed in the same homes as Gulenists.

However, Keynes denied he is a member of the movement, only saying he knew Gulenists.

He said “90 percent of the app’s Turkish users are Gulenists.”

“It became a medium for the Gulenists to communicate,” Keynes added.

The patent-holder said an individual nicknamed “Fox” was the app’s designer and had links to the movement. Keynes lived with “Fox” in Portland between 2003 and 2004.

However, Turkish Science, Industry and Technology Minister Faruk Ozlu said in September last year that the app had been developed by former employees — and Gulenists — at the Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Council.