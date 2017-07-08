Agencies

UNITED STATES

Lynx thief in custody

Authorities said they have a suspect in custody in the theft of two seven-week-old Siberian lynx from a petting zoo in southeastern Wisconsin. Town of Delavan Police Chief Raymond Clark on Thursday said in a news release that his department is still investigating whether other people were involved and will not release further information until the investigation is over. The cats were returned to Animal Gardens on Wednesday evening, hungry, but in good health. Security camera footage showed a truck pulling up to the petting zoo area at Animal Gardens on Monday night. Owner Dana Montana said the baby lynx were gone when someone arrived to feed them on Tuesday morning. She said two women dropped them off with a worker on Wednesday. Montana said the exotic cats sell for about US$4,000 each.

UNITED STATES

Slow rider taken home

A 76-year-old woman riding a mobility scooter down the shoulder of Interstate 75 in northern Michigan received a warning and a ride home from a Michigan State Police trooper. State police said the woman had finished shopping in West Branch on Wednesday afternoon and instead of taking a safer, legal route home, decided to take the expressway. The Bay City Times reported that after several people called state police to report the slow-moving scooter traveler, Trooper Jeff Devine flagged the woman down, loaded the scooter into his patrol car and gave her a ride to her home about 5km away. She had already traveled about 1.6km on the highway. Devine issued the woman a warning.

UNITED STATES

First-class row grounds flight

A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Beijing on Thursday returned to Seattle after a passenger in the first-class cabin assaulted a flight attendant before being subdued by other travelers, a Seattle-Tacoma International Airport spokesman said. The flight attendant and a passenger were sent to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after the Boeing 767-300 landed safely shortly after 7pm, airport spokesman Perry Cooper said. The male passenger was arrested by Port of Seattle Police Department officers, Cooper said. Delta flight 129 departed Seattle-Tacoma International Airport at around 5:30pm, but headed back to Seattle roughly 45 minutes into the flight, Cooper said. Cooper said the man assaulted a flight attendant in the first-class cabin, but said he had no further details about the incident. Cooper said multiple passengers intervened to help subdue the suspect during the in-flight disturbance. The pilot decided to turn back and call for police, fire and medical personnel to meet the plane.

UNITED STATES

Granny becomes flower girl

While Abby Arlt and Dustin Mershon, of Mankato, Minnesota, got their dream wedding, it was the flower girl who stole the show. She was the bride’s 92-year-old grandmother, Georgiana Arlt, of Chaska. Pushing her walker down the grass aisle on Saturday last week, she tossed a path of flower petals as guests cheered and applauded. As she finished her duties and sat down, she said with a laugh: “That was hard work.” Abby Arlt told KARE-TV that she always wanted her grandparents to be the flower girl and ring bearer at her wedding, but her grandfather passed away a year ago. However, he gave the groom his blessing just a week before he died.