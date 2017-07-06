Modi makes history with Israel visit

AFP, JERUSALEM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Israel for what he called a “groundbreaking” first-ever visit by an Indian leader, with growing ties between the two countries including billions of dollars in defense deals.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials gave Modi a red-carpet welcome at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv as he began his three-day visit.

The two leaders embraced heartily and gave brief speeches, pledging to work together on issues including security, agriculture and energy.

“It is my singular honor to be the first ever prime minister of India to undertake this groundbreaking visit to Israel,” Modi said.

“We’ve been waiting for you a long time. We’ve been waiting almost 70 years in fact, because yours is truly a historic visit,” Netanyahu said.

Modi later visited the Yad Vashem holocaust memorial in Jerusalem and had dinner with Netanyahu at his official residence.

The Indian prime minister called for the two countries to work together to fight extremist violence in remarks after arriving for the dinner.

“We must resolutely oppose the evils of terrorism ... and violence that plague our times,” Modi said.

The two leaders were scheduled to hold talks today.

Israel, constantly searching for allies at the UN and for new business partners, has portrayed the visit as a major diplomatic victory.

Israeli analysts have noted that Modi is not scheduled to travel to Ramallah to meet Palestinian leaders during his three-day stay, as is common for visiting dignitaries.

However, Modi met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in New Delhi in May.

India is the world’s biggest importer of defense equipment and Israel has become one of its major suppliers.

Israeli media have reported that the two countries sign defense deals averaging more than US$1 billion per year.

In April, state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries said India would buy nearly US$2 billion worth of weapons technology, making it the military exporting giant’s largest-ever defense contract.

The deal is to see the company provide India with an advanced defense system of medium-range surface-to-air missiles, launchers and communications technology.

Modi and Netanyahu also hope to build on cooperation in areas including water and agriculture technology, sectors where Israel has excelled.

India has traditionally voiced its support for Palestinian statehood, long shunning ties with Israel.

However, the frost has thawed over the past few years, with India seeking closer defense ties — particularly as it moves away from relying on traditional ally Russia for its military hardware.

Modi’s visit marks 25 years since India and Israel established diplomatic relations.

The Hindu nationalist makes the trip after his visit last week to Washington, where he and US President Donald Trump embraced each other as friends, vowing to work more closely on combating terrorism, the war in Afghanistan and defense cooperation.

While ties with some US allies have been strained by Trump’s complaints that Washington has been the loser in trade agreements, Modi appeared sensitive to his host’s emphasis on transactional diplomacy.

Modi might find similar common ground with Netanyahu, Israel’s longtime right-wing prime minister who hosted Trump in May.

India is the world’s fastest growing major economy, a status that Modi is hoping to cement by drawing in more foreign investment.