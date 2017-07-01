E-mails, Flynn discussed by Russian hackers: WSJ

AP, WASHINGTON

Russian hackers during last year’s US presidential campaign discussed whether they could obtain e-mails from former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton and ultimately get them to an adviser to her then-rival for the US presidency, Donald Trump, a report published on Thursday by the Wall Street Journal said.

The Journal said investigators probing Russian meddling in the election have examined intelligence agency reports about how hackers wanted to get e-mails from Clinton’s server to an intermediary and then to Mike Flynn, a retired lieutenant general and senior adviser to Trump who went on to serve briefly as his national security adviser.

The newspaper also references a Republican operative who was convinced that e-mails missing from Clinton’s server were in the hands of Russian hackers, and who implied in conversations that he was working with Flynn.

The newspaper said it was not clear whether Flynn played any role in the quest of the operative, said Peter W. Smith, who died on May 14, less than two weeks after being interviewed.

The Journal said Flynn did not respond to requests for comment, the White House declined to comment and the campaign said Smith never worked for it and that any such action undertaken by Flynn, if true, was not on its behalf.

Congressional committees and special counsel Robert Mueller are investigating Russian influence in the election and potential coordination with the Trump campaign.

Russia has been blamed for pilfering e-mails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta and of the Democratic National Committee.

However, the newspaper said Smith and the hackers were focused on about 33,000 e-mails that Clinton said had been deleted and that Smith believed, with no proof, were acquired by hackers.

Officials have said there is no evidence Clinton’s private e-mail server was hacked.

Smith told the newspaper that he was unsure of the authenticity of the e-mails hackers sent to him and said he told them to pass them to WikiLeaks, the same outfit that published the e-mails taken from Podesta and the committee.

“We knew the people who had these were probably around the Russian government,” Smith told the newspaper.

In e-mails Smith sent to potential recruits for his project, he referenced Flynn and his son, Michael G. Flynn, several times.

Mike Flynn was fired after less than a month because of allegations that he misled US Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with Russia’s ambassador to the US.