FEATURE: Japanese men find lost love with plastic girlfriends

When the spark went out of Masayuki Ozaki’s marriage, he found an unusual outlet to plug the romantic void — a silicone sex doll he swears is the love of his life.

The life-size dummy, called Mayu, shares his bed under the same roof as Ozaki’s wife and teenage daughter in Tokyo, an arrangement that triggered angry rows before a delicate truce was finally declared.

“After my wife gave birth we stopped having sex and I felt a deep sense of loneliness,” the 45-year-old physiotherapist told reporters in an interview.

“However, the moment I saw Mayu in the showroom, it was love at first sight,” said Ozaki, who takes his doll on dates in a wheelchair and dresses her in wigs, sexy clothes and jewelry.

“My wife was furious when I first brought Mayu home. These days she puts up with it, reluctantly,” he said. “When my daughter realized it was not a giant Barbie doll, she freaked out and said it was gross — but now she is old enough to share Mayu’s clothes.”

Ozaki is one of an increasing number of Japanese men turning to rubber romance in a country that has lost its mojo.

He also admits to being turned off by human relationships.

“Japanese women are cold-hearted,” he said while on a seaside stroll with his silicone squeeze. “They are very selfish. Men want someone to listen to them without grumbling when they get home from work.”

“Whatever problems I have, Mayu is always there waiting for me. I love her to bits and want to be with her forever. I cannot imagine going back to a human being. I want to be buried with her and take her to heaven,” he said.

Around 2,000 of the life-like dolls — which cost from US$6,000 and come with adjustable fingers, removable head and genitals — are sold each year in Japan, industry insiders said.

“Technology has come a long way since those nasty inflatable dolls in the 1970s,” said Hideo Tsuchiya, managing director of dollmaker Orient Industry. “They look incredibly real now and it feels like you are touching human skin. More men are buying them because they feel they can actually communicate with the dolls.”

Popular with disabled customers and widowers, as well as mannequin fetishists, some men use dolls to avoid heartache.

“Human beings are so demanding,” said 62-year-old Senji Nakajima, who tenderly bathes his rubber girlfriend Saori, has framed photos of her on his wall and even takes her skiing and surfing. “People always want something from you — like money or commitment.”

“My heart flutters when I come home to Saori,” the married father-of-two added, as he picnicked with his plastic partner. “She never betrays me, she makes my worries melt away.”

Nakajima’s relationship with Saori has divided his family, but the Tokyo-born businessman refuses to give her up.

“My son accepts it, my daughter cannot,” said Nakajima, whose wife has banned Saori from the family home.

“I will never date a real woman again — they are heartless,” he said back at his cluttered Tokyo apartment, sandwiched between two dolls from previous dalliances and a headless rubber torso.

Reconciliation with his estranged wife is unlikely, Nakajima said.

“I would not be able to take a bath with Saori or snuggle up with her and watch TV,” he said, slipping the doll into some racy purple lingerie. “I do not want to destroy what I have with her.”

While the pillow talk is decidedly one-way, Nakajima believes he has discovered true love, saying: “I would never cheat on her, even with a prostitute, because to me she is human.”