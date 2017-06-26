Agencies

INDIA

Arrest made in train killing

Police have arrested one Hindu for suspected involvement in the killing of a Muslim man who was attacked with a knife on a train near New Dehli. The arrested man told reporters late on Saturday that he was drunk when he attacked four men on the train on Friday after he was told by his friends that they were “beef-eaters.” Police said another three Muslims were injured in the attack by about 20 Hindus. Police said an altercation over seat space between the two groups triggered the attack.

SOUTH KOREA

Anniversary message sent

Seoul yesterday marked the anniversary of the start of the Korean War with a call for North Korea to halt development of its missiles and nuclear programs. “The North continues provocative military actions such as launching a ballistic missile,” Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon told war veterans and government officials at a ceremony in Seoul. Lee said the North “should stop developing missile and nuclear programs and come out on to the path of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.”

CHINA

Crisis intervention urged

Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) has urged the leaders of Afghanistan and Pakistan to improve relations and establish a crisis prevention and management mechanism during visits to both countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Wang yesterday was scheduled to speak in Islamabad, a day after meeting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul. A three-way conference mechanism involving the two countries and China could promote dialogue and cooperation, ministry said.

INDONESIA

Police station attacked

Two suspected militants yesterday attacked a provincial police headquarters in North Sumatra’s provincial capital of Medan, leaving an officer and an assailant dead. The men, wielding a knife and a machete, stormed the police headquarters and stabbed to death an officer who was at his post, National Police spokesman Setyo Wasisto said in Jakarta. Responding officers shot the two attackers, killing one and seriously wounding the other, he said. Wasisto said the attackers were allegedly part of an extremist group that has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group in Syria.

VIETNAM

Dissident blogger deported

A dual-national dissident blogger was deported to France on Saturday after the government stripped him of his citizenship last month, drawing criticism from international human rights groups. The California-based Vietnam Reform Party (Viet Tan) said Pham Minh Hoang was forcibly taken from his home in Ho Chi Minh City on Friday. New York-based Human Rights Watch yesterday said the government’s moves against Hoang should be condemned. “By effectively forcing Pham Minh Hoang into indefinite exile, the Vietnam government has demonstrated its readiness to violate its citizens’ human rights however it deems necessary to preserve its political power,” it said.

SOUTH CHINA SEA

Sailors play Spratly games

Philippine and Vietnamese navies have been playing soccer, volleyball and tug-of-war games together on Southwest Cay (Nanzih Reef, 南子礁) in the Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島). The two sides played on Thursday, in the third event of its kind since 2014. Manila held the island decades ago, but it is now under Hanoi’s control.

UNITED STATES

Teenager falls from ride

A teenager on Saturday night fell from a stopped gondola ride at the Six Flags Amusement Park north of Albany, New York, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below in an effort to catch her before she hit the ground. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified 14-year-old girl from Delaware is at Albany Medical Center with no serious injuries. The sheriff’s office said the girl was riding the attraction with a child relative and fell about 7.5m from a stationary car. The ride was stopped by an operator after word was received that there was a rider in distress, officials said. Authorities said the girl fell from the car and struck a tree before landing in the crowd.