Mayors oppose Trump’s orders

AP, MIAMI BEACH, Florida

Mayors are warning US President Donald Trump that toughening immigration enforcement meddles with US cities’ affairs.

More than 250 mayors are meeting at the US Conference of Mayors in Miami Beach, Florida, to take a stance on issues from climate change to the federal budget and healthcare, as well as review resolutions that would strongly oppose Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

Mayors were dealt a blow in January when Trump ordered to cut funding to jurisdictions that in some way deny cooperation with federal immigration agents.

Most cities have defied the order, and mayors this weekend proposed a resolution to reject it as a group.

Several mayors also propose extending a deportation reprieve granted by former US president Barack Obama to young immigrants who arrived illegally.

“Some of us are proud to be places of sanctuary to protect immigrants, but this idea that we’re in violation of something, I think is a big charade,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

Garcetti said that all he wants from immigration officials is that they conduct enforcement in a “lawful, constitutional, court-ordered way,” referring to policies where sanctuary cities demand warrants to turn over suspects to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“Police officers in Los Angeles do 20,000 to 30,000 requests for warrants from judges every year in the middle of the night when the judges are probably in their pajamas,” Garcetti said. “The idea that ICE can’t do the same thing seems ridiculous.”

Mayors from big cities say they fear the increased enforcement would push immigrant communities into the shadows, deterring them from reporting crimes or cooperating as witnesses.

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck in March said that sexual assaults and domestic violence reports by Latinos had dropped.

Miami-Dade County, which houses 34 municipalities including Miami Beach, heeded Trump’s order and changed its policy so the corrections department honors all requests by ICE.

Authorities have turned over 124 people to the agency since Jan. 27.

However, GOP-identified mayors this weekend disagreed on targeting non-criminal immigrants solely for being in the country illegally.

Kent Guinn, mayor of Ocala, Florida, said that although he is against offering a pathway to citizenship to the 11.5 million immigrants who are in the country illegally, most immigrants he sees are “good.”

“I don’t think people realize there are some bad people that are here that need to leave,” Guinn said, referring to the 2015 shooting death of a San Francisco woman often highlighted by Trump when attacking sanctuary policies, because the man charged with her death was in the country illegally and had been released by local law enforcement.

“But the ones that we encounter on a day-to-day basis, they’re very hard-working individuals that do the things that they need to do and participate in the economy. They work on horse farms, in restaurants. We see them. They’re good people. We’re not going around looking for them,” he said.

The Republican mayor of Carmel, Indiana, Jim Brainard, who is also bucking his party on the climate front, said he opposes Trump’s immigration views.

“Punishing cities makes no sense,” Brainard said. “Everyone who has come to this country, regardless of whether it was illegal, ought to have a pathway to legalization, and then we can move to issues that really can help make our country better.”