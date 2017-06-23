Agencies

NORTH KOREA

Trump a ‘psychopath’: daily

The country yesterday called US President Donald Trump a “psychopath” as tensions soar following the death of US student Otto Warmbier, who was evacuated in a coma from detention last week. The official Rodong Sinmun newspaper said the US president was in a “tough situation” at home and claimed he was toying with the idea of a pre-emptive strike on North Korea to divert attention from a domestic political crisis. “South Korea must realize that following psychopath Trump ... will only lead to disaster,” an editorial carried by the paper said.

THAILAND

Animal smuggler caught

Wildlife officers have arrested a Malaysian man attempting to smuggle two baby orangutans, 51 tortoises and six raccoons into the kingdom across its southern border, officials said yesterday. The animals were packed into plastic boxes and suitcases loaded into Ismail Bin Ahmad’s car, they said. The 63-year-old was stopped on Wednesday as he was attempting to drive through a border checkpoint in southern Songkhla Province. “The suspect said he was hired to transport the animals from [neighboring] Perlis State in Malaysia to Hat Yai [in Thailand] for 1,000 baht [US$33],” said Prach Kongthong, a wildlife officer at the checkpoint.

CHINA

Toy crossbows draw ire

Handheld crossbows that can fire needles and nails are the latest must-have toy in the nation, but anxious parents want them banned before a young child gets blinded or worse. Selling online and in shops for as little as 7 yuan (US$1), so-called toothpick crossbows were originally designed to shoot out just that — toothpicks. However, if swapped out for needles they are potent enough to crack glass, the Shanghai Daily newspaper said, quoting shop owners as saying they were selling out of the toys fast and struggling to meet demand. Other state media said the mini-crossbows can fire at a distance of more than 20m and shoot iron nails in place of toothpicks.

PAKISTAN

Iranian drone shot down

The country has shot down an uncrewed Iranian drone inside its territory in southwestern Baluchistan Province, it said on Wednesday. The drone crossed over the border on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. “The drone was hit by [the] Pakistan Air Force as it was unidentified and was flying at about 3km to 4km inside Pakistani territory,” it said. The ministry said Islamabad has informed Tehran of its action. Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, has been the scene of armed clashes between Iranian forces and Sunni militants.

AFGHANISTAN

Car bomb kills at least 20

A powerful car bomb yesterday struck a bank in Lashkar Gah city when civilian and military government employees were queuing to withdraw their salaries, causing multiple casualties, officials said. At least 20 people had been killed and more than 50 wounded, government spokesman Omar Zwak said. No group has claimed responsibility for the latest in a series of brazen attacks during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, but it comes as the Taliban ramp up their annual spring offensive. The insurgents control large swathes of Helmand Province, of which Lashkar Gah is the capital.