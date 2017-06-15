Democratic lawmakers sue Trump over payments

AP, WASHINGTON

US Democratic lawmakers are suing US President Donald Trump over foreign money flowing into his global business empire.

Almost 200 senators and representatives are plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging that Trump is violating the so-called emoluments clause of the US constitution.

The lawsuit was filed yesterday in US District Court for the District of Columbia, the lawmakers said.

The plaintiffs say they have standing to sue because the clause says only the US Congress may approve foreign gifts and payments.

The complaint said Trump had not sought congressional approval for any of the payments his hundreds of businesses had received from foreign governments since he took office, even though the constitution requires him to do so.

“The framers gave Congress a unique role, a unique right and responsibility,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat who helped organize the lawsuit.

Although Trump turned over control of his real-estate development, management and marketing company to his adult sons and a senior executive, he did not divest from it.

The lawmakers are being represented in court by the Constitutional Accountability Center, a public interest law firm in Washington. Each lawmaker is paying a share of the legal fees from personal or campaign accounts.

Additional reporting by Reuters