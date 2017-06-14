One man detained, several wounded in Munich rail shooting

AFP, MUNICH, Germany

A German police officer was critically wounded and two passersby hurt yesterday, when a lone gunman fired shots at a commuter rail station near the southern city of Munich before being injured himself and detained, police said.

Munich police spokesman Marcus da Gloria Martins told reporters there was no indication of a “political or religious” motive behind the incident during the morning rush hour.

“The sole male perpetrator was motivated by personal reasons,” he said.

Police identified the gunman as a 37-year-old German national, but said no information was available on whether he had a criminal record.

Martins said the man had tried to push at least one police officer in front of an incoming train at an S-Bahn station in Unterfoehring, a northeastern suburb of the Bavarian city.

A scuffle ensued during which the assailant took an officer’s gun and fired.

“The police officer was shot in the head and critically injured,” Martins said.

Two other people at the station were seriously wounded, but their lives were not believed to be in danger. They were being treated in local hospitals.

“The assailant was arrested. He was also injured. There are no indications of further perpetrators,” another police tweet said.

“The area around the suburban train station Unterfoehring has been cordoned off,” it added.

The officers had been called to the scene when a fight broke out among several people on a train, several witnesses said.

The train was stopped at the Unterfoehring station and the brawlers were hauled out by police, leading to the escalation.

The station is on a busy line leading to and from Munich’s main international airport.