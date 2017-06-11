Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Merkel pushes Brexit talks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday urged Britain to quickly launch Brexit talks with the EU after Prime Minister Theresa May suffered a harsh election setback. “We are ready for the negotiations. We want to do it quickly, respecting the calendar,” Merkel said during a visit to Mexico. “We were waiting for the election in Britain, but in the next few days, these talks will begin. We will defend the interests of the 27 member states, and Britain will defend its own interests,” she told a news conference. “At the same time, we say that we want to remain a good partner to Britain. Britain is part of Europe, even if it will no longer be part of the European Union.”

UNITED STATES

Senator uses salty slogans

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on Friday used salty language to express her frustration with Washington politics. “If we are not helping people, we should go the fuck home,” the Democrat declared in a speech to activists. “And that should be our North Star. That should be our framing principle of what we are doing in public service.” It is rare for members of Congress to swear in public, but it is not the first time for Gillibrand. The 50-year-old New Yorker cursed several times in her 2014 book and used the f-word in a recent magazine interview. She faces re-election for her Senate seat next year and is also among several Democrats who could run for president in 2020. Gillibrand’s fiery language prompted cheers and applause from those gathered for the Personal Democracy Forum, a New York City conference of political activists and technology enthusiasts. She also lashed out at President Donald Trump for failing to follow through on promises to improve healthcare and the tax system for working families. “Has he kept any of his promises?” she asked. “No. Fuck no.”

VENEZUELA

Opposition files new cases

Opposition lawmakers on Friday filed fresh court cases against planned crisis reforms, raising pressure on the government in a deadly political struggle after a similar challenge by a senior official. The opposition filed a case with prosecutors alleging that the government, judges and electoral officials were conspiring “to violently change the constitution,” lawmaker Tomas Guanipa said. The move came after Attorney General Luisa Ortega on Thursday mounted a separate challenge in the Supreme Court against President Nicolas Maduro’s efforts to rewrite the constitution. Various opponents of Maduro also went to the court on Friday to try to add their names to the list of plaintiffs in that lawsuit, but found the tribunal closed and blocked by riot police vans.

IRAN

Seven arrested for attacks

State television is reporting that authorities have arrested seven suspects for supporting the Islamic State-claimed dual attacks that killed 17 people in Tehran. The state TV’s Web site iribnews.com quotes Alborz Province Chief Justice Ahmad Fazelian as saying: “These agents who were supporters of the two terrorist groups and had full coordination with them were arrested and they were delivered to Tehran’s judicial and security authorities.” The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for dual attacks on Wednesday on Iran’s parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Iranian authorities on Thursday said the assailants were Iranian nationals and they have arrested six suspects, including one woman, since the attacks. More than 40 people were wounded in the attack.