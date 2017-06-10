Iran warns of hatred of US, Saudi Arabia

Reuters and AFP, ANKARA and TEHRAN

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday said that attacks in Tehran by the Islamic State group that killed at least 17 people would increase hatred toward the US and Saudi Arabia, state TV reported.

Suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the Iranian parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini’s mausoleum in Tehran on Wednesday. Scores of people were wounded.

“It will not damage our nation’s determination to fight terrorism ... but will only increase hatred for the governments of the United States and their stooges in the region like Saudis,” Khamenei said in a message read at the funeral of people killed in the attacks.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks and threatened more against Iran’s majority Shiite population, who are considered heretics by Sunni Muslims.

Iran on Thursday said that five of its nationals who were involved in the attacks were Islamic State members who had been to the group’s strongholds in Iraq and Syria.

“The five known terrorists ... after joining the DAESH terrorist group, left the country and participated in crimes carried out by this terrorist group in Mosul and Raqa,” the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence said in a statement, using an Arabic-language acronym for the Islamic State group.

The ministry said that there were only five attackers, rather than the six originally reported.

An official said previously that those who attacked the parliament complex had been dressed as women.

The ministry released their photographs and first names.

It said they were part of a network that entered Iran in July and August last year under the leadership of “high-ranking DAESH commander” Abu Aisha intending to carry out “terrorist operations in religious cities.”

Abu Aisha was killed and the network forced to flee the country, the statement said.

It was unclear when the five men returned to Iran ahead of Wednesday’s attacks.

The Islamic State on Thursday released a video of the five attackers before the assault via its Amaq news agency.

“Allah permitting, this is the first brigade that was established [in Iran], but it will not be the last,” one said in the video message as the group sat masked in a circle with their weapons.

The Islamic State group had earlier released footage of the attackers from inside the building, also via Amaq — a rare claim of responsibility while an assault was still going on.

Following the attacks, US President Donald Trump said the US would “grieve and pray” for the victims, but added: “We underscore that states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote.”

The statement was criticized by Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif, who tweeted: “Repugnant WH [White House] statement... as Iranians counter terror backed by US clients.”

Trump was also criticized on social media by Iranians, who recalled their government’s offers of support and the candlelight vigils held in Iran after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks in the US.

“Iranians lit candles for you on 9/11. You kick them while they’re down. Classy,” tweeted Ali Ghezelbash, an Iranian business analyst.

The US president has long accused Iran of backing terrorism and has threatened to tear up a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers.

Even as Washington expressed its condolences on Wednesday, the US Senate advanced legislation to impose new sanctions on Iran, partly for what the bill described as the regime’s “support for acts of international terrorism.”