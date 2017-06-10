Turkey’s Erdogan approves troop deployment to Qatar

Reuters, ISTANBUL, Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved legislation to deploy Turkish troops in Qatar, signaling support for the Gulf state as it faces isolation imposed by fellow Arab states over its alleged support for terrorism.

Turkey’s parliament on Wednesday pushed through the bill and Erdogan’s rapid approval of it, announced by his office on Thursday, was followed by its publication in the Official Gazette yesterday, completing the legislative process.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt on Monday severed relations with Qatar, accusing it of supporting Muslim militants and Iran — charges that Qatar calls baseless.

Several countries followed suit.

Qatar on Thursday vowed to ride out the isolation and said it would not compromise its sovereignty over foreign policy to resolve the region’s biggest diplomatic crisis in years.

Erdogan on Thursday also approved another accord between Turkey and Qatar on military training cooperation.

Both bills were drawn up before the dispute erupted.

Turkey has also pledged to provide food and water supplies to Qatar.

Erdogan has said that isolating Qatar would not resolve any problems.

Erdogan, who has long tried to play the role of a regional power broker, said Ankara would do everything in its power to help end the regional crisis.

Turkey has maintained good relations with Qatar as well as several of its Gulf Arab neighbors.

Turkey and Qatar have both provided support for the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt and backed rebels fighting to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The bill did not specify how many troops would go nor when.