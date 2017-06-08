Agencies

MYANMAR

Military plane crashes

Pieces of a military plane that went missing with more than 100 soldiers and family members aboard were found in the Andaman Sea late yesterday, an official said. Navy ships and aircraft began a searching in the afternoon after the plane lost contact with air traffic controllers. More than a dozen children were believed to be among the passengers. “Now they have found pieces of the damaged plane in the sea 136 miles [218km] away from Dawei city,” said Naing Lin Zaw, a tourism official in Myeik, adding the navy was still searching the sea.

UNITED STATES

‘Terror award’ teacher fired

A Houston-area school district said it no longer employs a teacher who gave a student a mock award naming her “most likely to become a terrorist.” The Channelview Independent School District on Tuesday said that it had parted with the junior-high school teacher who gave the award to a 13-year-old girl and other mock awards to other students. “We have concluded our investigation and the teacher responsible is no longer employed by the district,” it said.

UNITED STATES

Woodstock recognized

The site of the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair is now officially recognized for its place in history. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said that the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in the Hudson Valley town of Bethel has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places. Cuomo said the festival that drew about half a million people to Max Yasgur’s dairy farm was a “pivotal moment in both New York and American history,” and the recognition would preserve the landmark for future generations.

UNITED STATES

City makes taco ‘faux pas’

A California city is apologizing for using a taco pun in an official tweet to promote a council meeting to discuss sanctuary protections. The City of Hayward issued a tweet with an illustration of a taco, urging the public “Let’s Taco Bout It.” City spokesman Chuck Finnie said the meme was not related to the topic of sanctuary status. He said city officials are “upset and embarrassed” by the inappropriate tweet. The meme was developed by the city’s social media team to promote city council meetings, which are held on Tuesdays, and is a play on the phrase “Taco Tuesdays.” The council is to consider whether to formally declare itself a “sanctuary city” for people in the country illegally.

UNITED STATES

Trump supporter losses poll

A former contestant on The Apprentice and President Donald Trump campaign backer, who was booted from the Republican Party ticket after video surfaced of him using a vulgarity toward a woman, on Tuesday lost a party poll in New Jersey. Brian McDowell failed to win a spot on the two-person Republican slate in the 1st Assembly District to square-off against a pair of Democratic incumbents in November. McDowell can be seen in the nine second video using a vulgarity to tell a woman she should have sex with him.

AUSTRALIA

Prince touts Invictus Games

Britain’s Prince Harry yesterday marked 500 days until Sydney hosts the 2018 Invictus Games. At a harborside ceremony attended by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Governor-General Peter Cosgrove, Harry said he was inspired to create the games for wounded veterans as he was leaving Afghanistan, where he had served as an army captain in 2008.