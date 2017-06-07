Agencies

HONG KONG

Rangers promote ivory ban

African park rangers are urging the Legislative Council to approve a ban on ivory sales, but warn that giving in to traders’ demands for compensation would fuel more elephant poaching. The council yesterday heard submissions from the rangers and other groups on the government’s long-awaited proposal to prohibit all local ivory trading by 2021. The hearing was marked by a testy standoff between traders and conservationists who say the territory’s prime role in the ivory trade is pushing elephants toward extinction. Erik Mararv, manager of Garamba National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, said 100 elephants are poached a day while 1,000 rangers have been killed over the past 10 years trying to protect them. The territory’s licensed ivory dealers and traders, are permitted to sell only ivory acquired before a 1990 ban on international trading. They want millions of dollars in return for giving up their stockpile.

INDIA

Baby killed as mother raped

A nine-month-old baby died when she was thrown out of a moving autorickshaw by men accused of gang raping her mother, police said yesterday. Police said they had registered a case of murder and gang rape after the alleged attack on Monday last week in Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi. Gurgaon Commissioner of Police Sandeep Khirwar said the baby had died of head injuries, and estimated the mother was aged 19 or 20. The woman said she had been attacked after getting into an autorickshaw with her daughter about midnight to travel to her parents’ house. There were already two men on board, along with the driver.

INDIA

Roy publishes second book

Arundhati Roy’s eagerly awaited second novel went on sale yesterday, two decades after her prize-winning debut The God of Small Things propelled her to global fame and launched her career as an outspoken critic of injustice in her homeland. Since winning the Booker Prize with her 1997 book, which sold about 8 million, she turned to non-fiction writing, taking on issues ranging from poverty and globalization to the conflict in Kashmir. She said The Ministry of Utmost Happiness took 10 years to produce.

MALI

EU funding Sahel force

The EU is giving 50 million euros (US56.27 million) to set up a joint African military force in the Sahel region to fight Muslim militants, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said on Monday in Bamako. The funds will help pay for the troops to fight terrorism, cross-border crime and illegal immigration, she said. Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdoulaye Diop on Monday said the heads of state of the Sahel G5 had decided to double the number of troops in the new force from 5,000 to 10,0000.

THAILAND

Canadian convicted in theft

A court yesterday sentenced a Canadian man to 14 months in jail for crimes linked to a bank robbery in Singapore where he allegedly used nothing more than a threatening note to steal US$22,000. Roach was accused of strolling into a Standard Chartered branch in July last year, handing the teller a scrap of paper and walking off with the cash. The 28-year-old fled to Bangkok where he was arrested a few days later in a hostel. Roach was convicted of violating money laundering and customs laws by bringing the loot into the kingdom.

