US supplies Philippines weapons to fight militants

AFP, MANILA

The US yesterday gave the Philippines hundreds of machine guns, pistols and grenade launchers, which a local commander said would be used against Muslim militants battling troops in a southern city.

The weapons, including machine guns capable of firing thousands of rounds per minute, were handed over at a ceremony in Manila that highlighted a decade-old US counter-terrorism assistance program to the Philippines worth about US$150 million.

“This equipment will enhance the [Philippine Marines’] counterterrorism capabilities, and help protect [troops] actively engaged in counterterrorism operations in the southern Philippines,” a US embassy statement said.

Philippine Marines chief Major General Emmanuel Salamat said at the ceremony troops would use the weapons in the ongoing battle against militants in Marawi.

Militants flying black Islamic State (IS) group flags rampaged through Marawi nearly two weeks ago, triggering clashes with troops and police that have left at least 178 people dead.

In response to the violence, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte quickly declared martial law in the southern region of Mindanao to quell what he said was a fast-growing threat from IS there.

Duterte has sought to loosen the Philippines’ ties with the US while forging closer relations with China and Russia.

He has looked to China and Russia as new sources of weapons, and complained about the quality of “second-hand” US military hardware.

“I will not accept any more military equipment that is second-hand. The ones the Americans are giving, I do not want that anymore,” Duterte said on Friday.

The equipment turned over yesterday was all new, according to US officers at the ceremony.