Agencies

BRAZIL

Automatic rifles found

Police on Thursday confiscated 60 automatic rifles found in a cargo shipment at Rio de Janeiro’s Galeao International Airport, authorities said. The weapons were discovered in a container along with pool heaters in the cargo section of the airport. Four people were arrested and a Brazilian citizen is being investigated in Miami, where the shipment originated, officials said. Rio de Janeiro Secretary of Security Roberto Sa said 250 automatic rifles have been confiscated in the past five months in the state and called the latest seizure “the biggest in 10 years.” Police representatives said they planned to use the seized weapons, adding that Rio state is struggling under budgetary constraints.

MEXICO

Storm hits Pacific coast

Tropical Storm Beatriz on Thursday approached Mexico’s Pacific coast, the US National Hurricane Center said, dumping heavy rains that resulted in at least three deaths, caused landslides, and forced road closures and flight cancellations. The emergency services in the southwestern state of Oaxaca said a landslide in the village of San Marcial Ozolotepec buried some houses and rescuers found the bodies of two girls. Another woman was killed by a landslide in the village of San Carlos Yautepec, the emergency services added. The center said the storm was about 24km south of the town of Puerto Angel, on the nation’s southwestern Pacific coast, blowing maximum sustained winds of 72kph, moving northeast at 8kph. Beatriz was expected to weaken once it hit land in the southwest on Thursday evening and peter out over the mountainous region yesterday, it said. However, the center also expected it to produce “life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.”

UNITED STATES

ICE denounces fake fliers

Washington officials and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency are denouncing fake fliers distributed in the capital warning against helping people who are in the US illegally. The fliers were found on Thursday on cars and lampposts around Washington. They bear the logos of ICE and Homeland Security, and say residents should report people in the US illegally. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Twitter and Facebook said the flier is meant to scare and divide residents. “DC remains a sanctuary city,” she said. ICE spokeswoman Carissa Cutrell said in a statement that the fliers are dangerous and irresponsible, while the Washington Post reported that Washington police have been instructed not to cooperate with federal authorities working to deport immigrants.

UNITED STATES

Court considers emoji advice

A judge is to sentence an Illinois man who used emojis to offer advice on how to kill a wealthy Chicago woman vacationing in Indonesia. Government filings before the sentencing yesterday described Robert Bibbs texting “high-five” symbols from Chicago, approving plans by his cousin and the cousin’s girlfriend to kill Sheila von Wiese-Mack at a Bali resort in 2014. Prosecutors want a sentence of nine to 11 years. They say Bibbs offered advice on killing the mother of his cousin’s girlfriend for an inheritance cut. The cousin, Tommy Schaefer, is serving 18 years in jail in Indonesia, while Heather Mack is serving 10 for bludgeoning von Wiese-Mack to death with a fruit-stand handle and stuffing her body in a suitcase. Defense attorneys said Bibbs had a lesser role and should not receive a similar sentence.