FEATURE: From slave trade to trafficking in Nigeria

AFP, CALABAR, Nigeria

They travel thousands of kilometers across west Africa to get to the southeast Nigerian city of Calabar where small boats are supposed to take them to a better life.

However, these migrants are not about to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. They are aiming for a closer — and less risky — promised land: rich oil-producing African nations.

Symphorien Hounkanrin, 35, is originally from Ketenou, an impoverished village in Benin, and left school at the age of 11.

Other than fishing, he says “there’s nothing to do there” for young people like him.

His brothers and cousins all left for oil hubs, Libreville in Gabon, or Malabo in Equatorial Guinea. Now he wants to join them.

“There’s work. You can earn a lot there,” he said, his eyes lighting up. “You can come back and build a nice house in the village like those who go to Europe.”

The UN has said that contrary to common belief, more than half of all African migrants actually look for work elsewhere on the continent, like Gabon, which is home to just 1.8 million people, sparsely populated oil-producing countries attract a plentiful supply of foreign workers every year.

They come from Burkina Faso, Mali, Nigeria and Benin, disregarding the risks for the prospect of opportunities.

“No one knows how many leave nor how many die” en route, said Nassirou Afagnon, from the International Organization for Migration in Benin.

Few statistics are available. Because there is free movement between member states of the Economic Community of West African States, it is easy for would-be migrants to reach Calabar by road.

The peaceful port city off the Gulf of Guinea lies only a few kilometers by sea to their intended destinations.

SLAVE-TRADING PORT

Standing in front of a small jetty scattered with rubbish, an employee of the Maritime Union promises potential clients a safe trip and no identity checks.

Seven thousand Nigerian naira (US$22.24) is enough to get to the port of Limbe in neighboring Cameroon. From there, another boat to Gabon costs 15,000 CFA francs (US$25.57).

For the same trip from Calabar, some operators charge up to 350,000 CFA francs per migrant, according to those who have made the journey in Gabon.

The traffickers appear well-established along Marina Bay in central Calabar, where they are called “businessmen.”

During the day, they take fishermen and merchandise to other Nigerian ports legally.

However, during the night, their boats carry a silent human cargo.

At the end of February, the Cross River State Minister of Justice Joe Abang raised the alarm.

He said Calabar, the capital of Cross River, had become “the transit haven for traffickers” to “perpetrate their nefarious activities” because of a crackdown against smuggling in neighboring states.

“They use the ports and various creeks in the area to transport their victims to countries like Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon among others,” he added.

“But I have bad news for them. Cross River state has never been, and will never be, a hiding place for criminals,” Abang said.

Overlooking the lagoon, the city’s museum has a reminder about where Calabar’s wealth came from in times gone by.

The city was a major trading port for slaves to the New World between the 17th and 19th centuries.

The local Efik people captured men from tribes in the interior and sold them to Europeans. At the city’s museum, the Efik are described as skilled negotiators.