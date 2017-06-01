THAAD omission ‘intentional’: Seoul

Reuters, SEOUL

The South Korean Ministry of National Defense “intentionally dropped” mentioning that four more launchers had been deployed for the US’ controversial Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system in a report to South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s top aides, his office said yesterday.

Moon has ordered a probe at the ministry, saying it was “very shocking” the launchers had been brought in without being reported to the new government or to the public, Blue House spokesman Yoon Young-chan said on Tuesday.

The ministry intentionally omitted details about the THAAD system battery in a report last week, when the new government was preparing for Moon’s summit with US President Donald Trump next month, Yoon told a briefing.

“The Blue House has confirmed that the defense ministry has intentionally dropped the introduction of four more launchers in its report,” Yoon said.

Moon took office on May 10 without a transition period because a snap presidential election was held just two months after former South Korean president Park Geun-hye was ousted in a corruption scandal.

Moon inherited his defense minister along with the rest of his Cabinet from the previous administration.

The THAAD battery was initially deployed in March in the southeastern region of Seongju with just two of its maximum load of six launchers to counter a growing North Korean missile threat.

An earlier version of the ministry’s report specified the total number of launchers being prepared for deployment and the name of the US military base where the four were being kept, but the reference was removed in the final version delivered to the Blue House, Yoon said.

The Pentagon said it had been “very transparent” with the South Korean government about THAAD deployment.

During his presidential campaign, Moon called for a parliamentary review of the THAAD system, the deployment of which has infuriated China, North Korea’s only major ally.

Moon had also called for more engagement and dialogue with Pyongyang.

However, North Korea has conducted three intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests since Moon took office, maintaining its accelerated pace of missile and nuclear-related activities since the beginning of last year in defiance of UN sanctions.

In Washington, the US military on Tuesday said it had staged a successful, first-ever missile defense test involving a simulated attack by an ICBM.

“The intercept of a complex, threat-representative ICBM target is an incredible accomplishment ... a critical milestone for this program,” US Missile Defense Agency Director Vice Admiral Jim Syring said in a statement.

Moon’s order of a probe over the THAAD deployment came amid signs of easing tensions between South Korea and China, a major trading partner.

China had been incensed over the THAAD deployment, saying it would do little to deter the missile threat from North Korea, while allowing the US military to use its radar to look deep into its territory and at its own missile systems.

South Korean companies have faced product boycotts and bans on Chinese tourists visiting South Korea, although China has denied discriminating against them.