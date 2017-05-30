Agencies

UNITED STATES

Family fight turns fatal

A man who got into an argument with his estranged wife and her family over his children was arrested on Sunday over a house-to-house shooting rampage in rural Mississippi that left eight people dead, including his mother-in-law and a sheriff’s deputy. “I ain’t fit to live, not after what I done,” a handcuffed Willie Corey Godbolt, 35, told the Clarion-Ledger newspaper. The gunfire erupted on Saturday night at Godbolt’s in-laws’ home in Bogue Chitto after the deputy arrived in response to a domestic disturbance call and spread to two houses in nearby Brookhaven. Godbolt was hospitalized in good condition with a gunshot wound, although it was not clear who shot him. Godbolt’s stepfather-in-law, Vincent Mitchell, said that Godbolt’s wife and their two children had been staying at his Bogue Chitto home for about three weeks after she left her husband because of domestic violence. Mitchell said he escaped along with Godbolt’s wife, but three others were killed: His wife, her sister and one of the wife’s daughters. After fleeing his in-laws’ house, Godbolt killed four more people at two other homes, authorities said.

FRANCE

Mayor pans feminist festival

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Sunday called for a black feminist festival in the city to be banned, saying it was “prohibited to white people.” The first edition of the Nyansapo Festival, due to run from July 28 to 30 bills itself as “an event rooted in blackfeminism, activism, and on [a] European scale.” Four-fifths of the festival area would be set aside as a “non-mixed” space “for black women,” its Web site said. Another space would be a “non-mixed” area “for black people” regardless of gender. Another space would be “open to all.” The English version of the site does not use the word “non-mixed,” but “reserved.” “I am asking for this festival to be banned,” Hidalgo said, adding that she also reserved the right “to prosecute the organizers for discrimination.”

MEXICO

Healer to run for president

A council of indigenous groups backed by Zapatista rebels on Sunday selected a Nahua woman as the country’s first indigenous female presidential candidate. The Indigenous Governance Council picked Maria de Jesus Patricio to run in next year’s election, issuing a statement saying that “we will seek to put her name on the ballot.” Because the council is not a registered political party, it might need signatures to get Patricio on the ballot. The council called for an “anti-capitalist and honest” government. “We don’t seek to administer power; we seek to dismantle it,” it said. Local media described Patricio as a traditional healer from the western state of Jalisco.

UNITED STATES

Canoe crosses equator

A traditional Polynesian voyaging canoe on an around-the-world journey reached a milestone by crossing the equator on its way back to Hawaii. Hawaii News Now reported that the Hokulea crossed the equator on Friday, after it left Tahiti. “It’s a pretty huge deal,” Pua Lincoln Maielua, the boat’s apprentice navigator, told Hawaii News Now. “To be in this space and be able to confirm where we are based on what we’re seeing in the sky … has been gratifying.” Hawaii News Now said crew members have been at sea for 10 days since they left Tahiti. The Hokulea is scheduled to return to Hawaii on June 17. Crew members are sailing without modern navigation equipment and have traveled through at least five oceans.