A lake that fed generations under strain in Myanmar

NY Times News Service, LONTON, Myanmar

Cresting a mountain pass on a freshly bulldozed road, Indawgyi Lake and its valley appear below, pastoral and calm.

The 777km2 surface, one of the largest freshwater bodies in Southeast Asia, reflects the clouds. A plaid quilt of rice paddies is squeezed between the water and jungled mountains. Widely spaced hamlets dot the shores.

Besides a few spindly cellphone towers, there are few signs of the globalization swamping Myanmar as the nation opens itself after half a century of isolation under a military dictatorship.

For centuries, the indigenous Kachin people in Myanmar’s remote north planted rice when the lake flooded their fields during the monsoon, fished its waters, and hunted its wetlands and the surrounding mountains.

As Ma Thwe Thwe Win, 32, a local birding guide, said: “The lake gives us fish, waters our fields, and brings the birds here. It is everything to my people.”

Today, every morning and afternoon, fishermen still paddle out, singing Burmese songs to themselves, trailing gillnets with soda bottle buoys.

However, despite the encircling mountains and buffering remoteness, Indawgyi Lake is straining under many of the same environmental and conflict-related challenges that are stressing the fragile nation.

In the mid-1990s, Myanmar’s army captured the Hpakant jadeite mine, the world’s richest, from the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), a rebel force of about 10,000 men, about 56km north of Indawgyi Lake.

The mine was mechanized and expanded, and soon many of Indawgyi’s inhabitants had traded their native villages for squalid mining camps where heroin addiction ran rampant.

Increasing commercialization of the region’s economy also led to the expansion of illegal gold mines in the mountains above Indawgyi Lake.

At about the same time, young men from other regions of Myanmar began to flood into the valley as their elder brothers inherited what land remained in their hometowns and an ill-conceived dam flooded prime farmland nearby.

These migrants established five villages and introduced fishing techniques like small-gauge gillnets and electroshock fishing that began depleting the lake’s fish stocks.

Another kind of visitor also appeared: foreign tourists, seeking the peace of rural life or a glimpse of rare migratory lake birds.

Adventurous souls would ride the colonial-era train north from Mandalay and then bump over the mountains on the back of motorbike taxis to the tiny town of Lonton, a row of lakeside teak houses on stilts sheltering about 2,800 inhabitants.

However, in 2011, a ceasefire broke down, and the army occupied the valley while the KIA locked down the highlands.

Today, on the outskirts of town, peasants riding ox carts and dump trucks heading to Hpakant line up at candy-cane striped sawhorses wrapped in barbed wire.

Machine-gun-wielding soldiers wave the traffic through after inspecting it, as European backpackers in jean shorts and flip-flops lounge at the town’s four food stalls across the road.

Tin Myaing, owner of the ramshackle Indawmahar Guesthouse, one of the two in town, estimates that 400 tourists visit annually, down more than 50 percent from its peak.

A sign on the wall warns day trippers to return by dark and not to stray off the beaten path — hand-drawn maps mark potential rebel areas with cartoonish skull and crossbones. Sometimes, landmine explosions echo from the canyons.