FEATURE: Vietnam seeks delicate balance between US and China

Reuters, HANOI

Vietnam could hardly have asked for more: a US warship challenging Chinese claims in the South China Sea, a meeting at the White House and six new coastal patrol boats.

All are signs of a US commitment that Vietnam had feared was waning under US President Donald Trump just as Hanoi has emerged as the most forceful opponent of China’s claim to one of the world’s most important seaways.

However, uncertain over how enduring US support will be and wary of relying on any ally, Vietnam is just as carefully cultivating ties with ancient foe China.

“Vietnam doesn’t want an imbalance of power in the region that could lead to war,” said Tran Cong Truc, a former head of the National Boundary Commission, who spent decades defending Vietnam’s maritime claims.

The meeting with Trump on Wednesday next week is a coup for Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who will be the first Southeast Asian leader to visit the White House under the new administration.

It reflected calls, letters, diplomatic contacts and lower-level visits that started long before Trump took office in Washington, where Vietnam retains a lobbyist at US$30,000 a month.

Just as important symbolically for Vietnam this week was having a US warship sail close to an artificial island being built by China in the South China Sea, where Beijing’s extensive claims are disputed by Vietnam and other countries.

Vietnamese officials and foreign envoys familiar with Hanoi’s position said it had been lobbying hard for what the US calls a “freedom of navigation” mission.

Further underlining US support, Washington delivered six coastal patrol vessels to Vietnam this week.

“Vietnam’s future prosperity depends upon a stable and peaceful maritime environment,” US Ambassador to Vietnam Ted Osius said.

Such words help to ease concerns in Vietnam at being a lonely voice in challenging Beijing in the South China Sea, particularly since Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has grown closer to China.

Military ties between the US and Vietnam were forged under the administration of former US president Barack Obama, but even more important was the strategic Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact.

Vietnam was disappointed when Trump ditched that deal and focused trade policy on reducing deficits — Vietnam’s US$32 billion surplus with the US was the sixth biggest last year.

Vietnamese nerves were jangled further by Trump’s recent cosiness with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in trying to tackle North Korea’s nuclear program.

“The total fixation on North Korea had Vietnam quite worried that the South China Sea would be left wide open,” said Carl Thayer, a Vietnam expert at Australia’s University of New South Wales.

US Department of State spokeswoman Katrina Adams said “the US-Vietnam partnership is a critical component of US foreign policy in the Asia-Pacific region.”

However, a former senior US official said Trump could be expected to complain to the Vietnamese prime minister about the size of its trade surplus. Under Trump budget plans, Vietnam could also find US military donations becoming loans instead.

In the face of the uncertainty since Trump took office, Hanoi has been paying as much attention to Beijing as to Washington.

Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang combined a state visit with his attendance at China’s Belt and Road summit. Vietnamese Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong, arguably the most powerful man in the nation, was in Beijing days before Trump’s inauguration.