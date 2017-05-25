Agencies

INDIA

Bus crash search resumes

Rescuers yesterday resumed searching for seven people missing after a bus plunged into a river in the mountainous north, killing at least 17 Hindu pilgrims. Police officer Mahadev Uniyal said that rescuers recovered 16 bodies and one person died in hospital. Six people who were injured in the crash were still hospitalized. The search had been halted late on Tuesday, but resumed in the morning. The bus plunged nearly 150m into a river in Uttarakhand state, nearly 400km northeast of New Delhi. The cause was not known.

AUSTRALIA

Siege police too slow to act

Police have conceded they waited too long before storming a Sydney cafe to end a deadly siege in 2014. The concession by New South Wales police yesterday came after a coroner concluded that police should have entered the Lindt Cafe sooner, rather than waiting to act until the gunman had killed a hostage. The coroner’s findings came at the conclusion of a two-and-a-half-year inquiry into the hostage crisis. Two hostages were killed, along with gunman Man Monis. New South Wales Coroner Michael Barnes said police should have immediately stormed the cafe after Monis fired at a group of hostages who fled the building more than 16 hours into the crisis.

HONG KONG

Airport reopens runway

Hong Kong International Airport yesterday reopened a runway that was closed temporarily after heavy rains caused a China Eastern Airlines Corp jet to skid off the runway while landing. Operations on the north runway were restored at 12:40pm, the airport said in an e-mailed statement. The disabled aircraft, carrying 141 passengers and crew, was blocking the runway after the incident, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said in a statement earlier. Two passengers aboard China Eastern’s flight complained of discomfort and were sent to hospital for a check-up, the airport said.

SOUTH KOREA

Soldier charged over gay sex

A military court yesterday sentenced an army captain to a suspended prison term for having sex with a fellow male soldier in a ruling human rights groups criticized as regressive and intimidating. A lawyer for the captain said her client was being punished for having consensual sex with his partner in a private space. She said the captain was briefly treated at a hospital for shock following his conviction. “It’s a ridiculous ruling,” lawyer Kim In-sook said. She said the military penal code, which makes homosexual activity punishable by up to two years in prison, is unconstitutional because it tramples on basic human rights and dignity. The military did not immediately make a statement.

TURKEY

Hunger strikers arrested

A court has arrested on terror charges an academic and a teacher who have been on a hunger strike to protest against their dismissal in a purge after last year’s failed coup, reports said. Nuriye Gulmen and Semih Ozakca were remanded in custody ahead of trial by an Ankara court late on Tuesday on charges of “membership of a terror organization,” the NTV and CNN-Turk channels said. They had initially been detained on Monday. Both were sacked under the state of emergency imposed after the July 15 attempted coup seeking to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that has seen tens of thousands of people lose their jobs.