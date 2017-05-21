Agencies

PAKISTAN

Homes, schools attacked

Assailants in a series of attacks yesterday threw grenades at a school and four homes in a northwestern town, wounding 15 people before fleeing, police official Zaman Khan said. The attacks took place in the town of Shabqadar, which is located near Mohmand Agency, in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which caused panic among residents, Khan said. Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of Pakistani Taliban militants, has claimed previous bomb attacks in the region in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province bordering Afghanistan, where Pakistan’s army has been fighting militants for the past several years.

CHINA

PLAN says ships in Myanmar

People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ships are visiting Myanmar and are to conduct communications, search and rescue and other joint exercises with the Myanmar Navy, Ministry of Defense spokesman Colonel Wu Qian (吳謙) said yesterday. The ships arrived in Yangon on Thursday for a four-day visit, Wu said in remarks posted on the ministry’s Web site. Wu said China was willing to strengthen strategic communication and deepen cooperation with Myanmar, while making joint efforts to safeguard regional peace and stability, and promote bilateral ties. The ship visit started the day China and ASEAN agreed to a framework for a long-mooted code of conduct for the disputed South China Sea. It comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) met Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi in Beijing earlier this week following China’s Belt and Road Forum.

INDONESIA

Boat catches fire off Java

At least five people were killed when a boat carrying nearly 200 people caught fire in Indonesia, rescuers said yesterday. The vessel caught fire on Friday afternoon in the waters off Java Island, prompting the captain to order people to abandon the boat, the National Agency for Disaster Management said. The agency said the fire might have been caused by a short circuit in one of the trucks carried on board. Rescuers evacuated 141 people and recovered five bodies, East Java Province Search and Rescue Office director Mochammad Arifin told reporters. Authorities are checking the manifest to determine whether anyone else is missing, Arifin said.

AFGHANISTAN

Roadside bomb kills family

Eleven members of the same family, mostly women and children, were killed on Friday when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb while they were traveling to an engagement ceremony in the country’s volatile east. The attack occurred in the Mohammad Agha District of Logar Province, but no militant group has so far claimed responsibility. “The bomb struck their Toyota sedan when they were going for an engagement ceremony,” Logar Governor Mohammad Halim Fidai said. “The victims included five women and five children.” Provincial authorities blamed the Taliban, who launched their annual “spring offensive” last month, for the killings. The Taliban were not immediately reachable for comment, but roadside bombs have been the militants’ weapon of choice in their war against foreign and Afghan security forces. The bombs also increasingly kill and wound civilians. A total of 987 child casualties were reported from conflict-related incidents in the first four months of this year, a record high for the period since the UN began documenting such cases.