Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

Moon to visit US next month

President Moon Jae-in is to travel to the US for a summit with US President Donald Trump late next month, presidential spokesman Yoon Young-chan said yesterday, amid high tensions over North Korea’s nuclear ambitions. Details of the precise date and agenda are to be decided later, Yoon said. Moon backs engagement with the North to try to reduce tensions, while Trump’s administration has said military action is an option under consideration. “We will prepare the summit as an opportunity to cement personal ties and friendship between the two leaders,” Yoon said.

INDIA

Ex-minister’s homes raided

The Central Bureau of Investigation yesterday raided the homes of former minister of finance P. Chidambaram and his son in what it said was a probe into suspected criminal misconduct related to approvals of investment deals. At least 14 locations in Chidambaram’s home city of Chennai were searched by the bureau, TV news channels reported. A bureau spokesman in New Delhi confirmed a raid was taking place at the home of Chidambaram’s son, Karti, but gave no further details. Chidambaram, who served in the Congress government that was voted out of office in 2014, declined to comment when asked about the raids by reporters.

NEW ZEALAND

Millions of trash found

When researchers traveled to a tiny, uninhabited island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, they were astonished to find an estimated 38 million pieces of trash washed up on the beaches. Almost all of the garbage they found on Henderson Island was made from plastic. There were toy soldiers, dominos, toothbrushes and hundreds of hardhats of every shape, size and color. The researchers said the density of trash was the highest recorded anywhere in the world, despite the island’s extreme remoteness. Henderson is located about halfway between New Zealand and Chile and is recognized as a UNESCO world heritage site. University of Tasmania research scientist Jennifer Lavers was the lead author of the report, which was published yesterday in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

TURKEY

More arrests ordered

The government has ordered the arrest of 85 energy and education ministry staff in an investigation targeting the network of a US-based cleric whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating an attempted coup in July last year, broadcaster CNN Turk reported yesterday. About 50,000 people have been formally arrested in court cases targeting supporters of cleric Fethullah Gulen. President Tayyip Erdogan, who was to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington yesterday, is seeking Gulen’s extradition. No details were immediately available on the latest arrest warrants.

INDONESIA

Orangutan named ‘Alba’

A conservation group said that a rescued rare albino orangutan has been named “Alba” after thousands of suggestions were sent from around the world. The Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation said the name means “white” in Latin and “dawn” in Spanish. It hopes the animal will be an ambassador for the critically endangered species. The five-year-old female was rescued after being captured by villagers in the Indonesian part of Borneo Island on April 29. The foundation is collecting information on albinism in great apes to help decide the primate’s future.

ISRAEL

Minister cancels Jordan visit

A Cabinet minister has called off a long-planned visit to Jordan for a joint scientific venture following a spat between the countries over a deadly shooting in Jerusalem. Minister of Science and Technology Ofir Akunis said he was to skip yesterday’s event in Amman marking the launching of the “Sesame” particle accelerator because of Jordan’s reaction to the killing of a Jordanian who stabbed a police officer. Video footage shows the 57-year-old man swiping a knife before knocking the officer to the ground. Police say the officer shot the attacker dead. Jordan said it holds Jerusalem responsible for killing its citizen and denounced it a “crime.” The government called the Jordanian reaction “outrageous.”