Agencies

IRAN

Minister rebukes Saudi royal

The minister of defense has lashed back at Saudi Arabia, slamming the kingdom’s deputy crown prince over comments last week underscoring the deep rivalries between the Sunni and Shiite power. Prince Mohammed bin Salman had said there is no space for dialogue with rival Iran due to its Shiite ambitions “to control the Islamic world.” He said the Saudis would not sit and wait for war, but would “work so that it becomes a battle for them in Iran and not in Saudi Arabia.” Minister of Defense General Hossein Dehghan said that Iran would advise against “such a stupidity” because in that case, nothing would be “left in Saudi Arabia except Mecca and Medina,” the two holy cities.

CHINA

Gas leak kills 18 miners

A gas leak in a coal mine in Hunan Province has killed 18 people, local authorities said yesterday. The leak happened on Sunday morning when miners were working in the shaft of the mine in Youxian County, according to a statement from the propaganda department of Zhuzhou’s Chinese Communist Party Committee, which administers the area. Rescuers managed to bring to safety 37 miners who are receiving hospital treatment, it said. Xinhua news agency said that police had detained unspecified people pending an investigation.

SOUTH SUDAN

Million kids have fled: UN

Two UN agencies yesterday said that more than 1 million children have fled South Sudan’s civil war, contributing to the world’s fastest growing refugee crisis. The UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees and International Children’s Emergency Fund yesterday said in a statement that another 1 million South Sudanese children are displaced within the country, having fled their homes due to the civil war. According to the UN statement, about 62 percent of refugees from South Sudan are children and more than 75,000 children are alone or without their families.

SWEDEN

Man in restricted area held

Security guards detained a man trying to enter a restricted area in Stockholm yesterday, a police spokeswoman said. Security personnel yesterday drew their weapons and wrestled the man to the ground after he tried to enter the Cabinet office building in central Stockholm, tabloid Expressen reported. “Security personnel have detained a man and police have since taken over,” police spokeswoman Eva Nilsson told reporters. “The man is suspected of violence against a security officer and for entering a restricted area.” she said.