Agencies

TURKEY

Russian spy ship sinks

A Russian naval spy ship on Thursday sank in the Black Sea off Turkey’s coast after hitting a Togo-flagged vessel packed with livestock, but all of its 78 crew were rescued. The Russian military said the Liman — a former research ship refitted as an intelligence vessel — had a hole ripped out of its hull in the collision with the Youzarsif H. The collision, whose precise circumstances remain to be explained, took place in fog outside the northwestern entrance to the Bosphorus Strait. The Liman was struck at 11:53am with the ship sinking three hours later, Turkish and Russian sources said. Of 78 Russian personnel on board the ship, 63 were rescued by the coast guard and the other 15 by the Youzarsif H, the coast guard said.

UNITED STATES

Singaporean jailed

A Singaporean man was on Thursday sentenced to 40 months in prison for helping ship US-made radio frequency modules to Iran that were eventually found in improvised explosive devices in Iraq. Lim Yong Nam, 43, also known as Steven Lim, in December last year pleaded guilty in Washington to fraud charges related to sanctions violations by helping route 6,000 of the modules through Singapore to Iran. Lim and others he worked with had declared Singapore as the final destination for the electronics, but instead they were forwarded from the city-state in five lots to Iran, the Department of Justice said.

AUSTRALIA

Toddler walks after surgery

A toddler born with three legs was yesterday returning home to Bangladesh after a complex and rare surgery enabled her to walk and run, her doctor said. A team of surgeons spent several months mapping out a procedure to reconstruct her anatomy. “A twin had grown out of her pelvis, but the twin was only part of a twin... The problem is there’s no rulebook for this, because she’s a very unique individual, so you have to try and work out what was where,” Monash Children’s Hospital paediatric surgery head Chris Kimber told reporters.

ESTONIA

Police to carry teddy bears

Police will soon carry teddy bears in their patrol cars to comfort children caught up in accidents or distressing situations, the organizer of the charity Traumamommik (“Trauma Teddy”) told reporters. The plan is to see cuddly toys added to the equipment in the country’s 100 police patrol cars in time for Children’s Day, which is celebrated there on June 1. Additional bears are to be kept at police stations. “The teddy bears will hopefully help lift the spirits of these kids and be a support if the children need it,” said Kaur Vahtrik, the charity’s 25-year-old organizer.