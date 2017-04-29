Thai police pursue arrest warrant for Red Bull heir

AFP, BANGKOK

Thai police yesterday asked a court to issue an arrest warrant for the heir to the Red Bull empire over a deadly 2012 hit-and-run.

The Thai public is closely watching whether the court will issue the warrant — the first against Worayuth Yoovidhya, who has spent years ducking hearings on charges linked to the death of a policeman who was hit by his Ferrari on a Bangkok street.

The scion — nicknamed “Boss” — was 27 at the time of the crash and has entered and exited Thailand over the past five years, but has never been arrested.

Several of the charges against him have expired during that time.

The most serious offense — a possible 10-year sentence for reckless driving that resulted in death — is valid until 2027.

For many in Thailand, the case has become a byword for the special treatment enjoyed by elites in a justice system bent by influence.

“[The arrest warrant] is being deliberated on in the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court,” Colonel Kachornpong Jiitparkpoom, superintendent of the Thonglor police station, said yesterday.

Prosecutors called on police to request the warrant after Worayuth missed yet another deadline to appear on Thursday — a move that critics say was long overdue.

The attorney-general’s office said it would also explore applying for the extradition of Worayuth, who in recent weeks has been seen in London.