EU lawmakers call for halt on Turkey accession

Reuters, BRUSSELS

Leading EU lawmakers on Wednesday called for a formal halt to Turkey’s long-stalled EU membership talks, citing Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s plans to assume much greater powers after a referendum this month backed a constitutional overhaul.

Erdogan said in an interview on Tuesday that Turkey would not wait forever to join the bloc.

The EU executive has asked Europe’s foreign ministers to consider other types of ties with Turkey when they meet today.

“It’s time to reassess our relationship to Turkey. Full membership is not realistic. We need to put an end to that hypocrisy,” said Manfred Weber, head of the center-right European People’s Party — the biggest faction in the EU legislature.

Ties between EU states and Turkey, a NATO ally, have soured amid human rights concerns following Erdogan’s sweeping crackdown on suspected supporters of a failed military coup in July last year. Tens of thousands of people, including soldiers, judges, teachers and civil servants, have been arrested or sacked.

Turkey on Wednesday detained more than 1,000 people and suspended 9,103 police officers in a vast new crackdown against alleged supporters of the US-based preacher accused of orchestrating the coup against Erdogan, Fethullah Gulen.

Dawn raids across the nation — seeking more than 3,000 suspects — were followed by a statement from police that the officers were being suspended on suspicion of links to Gulen.

Erdogan also angered Germany and the Netherlands during the referendum campaign by saying they were behaving like the Nazis in banning some rallies by Turkish ministers in their territory. Berlin and The Hague cited security concerns.

Austria has long called for an end to Turkey’s EU bid, but many other EU states have been more cautious, acutely aware that the bloc needs Ankara’s help in keeping a lid on the flow of refugees and migrants from the Middle East.

Kati Piri, a Dutch center-left European lawmaker who oversees the Turkey portfolio, criticized the plan to give Erdogan more powers. Critics say it would undermine democracy and stifle free speech in Turkey.

“As Turkey with such a constitution cannot become a member of the EU, it doesn’t make sense to continue the discussion on integration. The EU should officially suspend the accession talks if the constitutional changes are implemented unchanged,” Piri said.

Others in the European Parliament echoed her view, saying the EU needs to forge a different relationship with Turkey on trade, security and migration.

“It may be a more difficult relationship, but it will be a more honest relationship. More cautious. More critical. Focused more on cooperation and no longer on the distant goal of EU membership,” British Conservative Syed Kamall said.

Piri said any suspension should only come if and when the “authoritarian constitution” is enacted, which would happen after Turkey holds its next election in late 2019.

Officials in Brussels have speculated that Erdogan could bring them forward to swiftly assume the increased powers, though he has said that is not on the agenda now.

Most EU lawmakers said Turkey’s EU bid should only be suspended, not completely aborted.

“I don’t want to take that perspective away from the Turkish population,” Piri said. “Turkey should remain a candidate country, but we’re negotiating with the government. It’s become clear over the last two years that this government doesn’t want to meet criteria.”